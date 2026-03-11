Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City initially raised doubts among Ghanaian fans, but the forward has proven his mettle

After joining Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad from Bournemouth, Antoine Semenyo has silenced critics by delivering crucial goals

The Ghana international is expected to feature for City in their crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

When reports emerged on January 9 confirming that Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo had agreed to join Manchester City on a five-and-a-half-year contract, reactions among Ghanaian football supporters were somewhat divided.

For many fans, the transfer represented a major milestone in the 26-year-old’s career. Moving to one of Europe’s most dominant clubs under Pep Guardiola was widely seen as a huge opportunity for the Chelsea-born attacker.

Antoine Semenyo has scored 17 goals this season as he chases another personal record. Image credit: JustiN Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

However, not everyone was entirely convinced that the move would immediately benefit the Ghana international.

Some supporters questioned whether Semenyo would be able to secure consistent playing time in a Manchester City squad packed with world-class attacking talent.

Guardiola’s side has historically been filled with elite players competing fiercely for starting spots, and several big-name signings in the past have struggled to break into the first team.

Because of that intense competition, early doubts quickly surfaced about whether Semenyo could make a meaningful impact at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo quickly proves doubters wrong

Just months into his Manchester City career, Semenyo is already showing that those early concerns may have been misplaced.

The Ghana international has settled well into Guardiola’s tactical system and is gradually establishing himself as a dependable attacking option for the Premier League champions. His ability to adapt quickly to City’s fast-paced style of play has impressed both fans and analysts.

Since completing his move from Bournemouth, Semenyo has recorded seven goals and three assists in only 12 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt statistics.

Semenyo closing in on major goal milestone

Away from his impressive displays for Manchester City, Semenyo is also approaching a significant personal achievement in his professional career.

According to Wikipedia statistics, the Black Stars forward now sits just three goals away from reaching the 20-goal mark in a single season for the first time.

Reaching that milestone would highlight the remarkable progress Semenyo has made in recent years and further confirm his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s most in-form attackers.

As of March 5, 2026, the former Bristol City forward has scored 17 goals in 33 appearances during the 2025/26 season across spells with both Bournemouth and Manchester City. Impressively, 15 of those goals have come in the Premier League.

Semenyo will now be hoping to extend his fine scoring run when Manchester City face Real Madrid in a critical Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, March 11.

Semenyo is expected to feature against Real Madrid tonight. Image credit: Cris Brunskill, Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo is ready for the World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo is among five Black Stars players considered almost certain to make Otto Addo’s squad as Ghana prepares for the 2026 World Cup.

The shortlist also included several high-profile names, highlighting the intense competition expected in the national team selection process.

Source: YEN.com.gh