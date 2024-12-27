The Supreme Court has quashed the re-collated election results for Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South

The court said the high court that ordered the re-collation did not give the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidates a fair hearing

The court’s ruling did not affect the collated election results for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Ahafo Ano East

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Supreme Court has annulled re-collated parliamentary election results for Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South.

The justices explained that the high court that ordered the re-collation did not give the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidates, who were negatively affected by the decision to re-collate the results, a fair hearing.

The Supreme Court annuls re-collated parliamentary election results for Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South

Source: Facebook

Baba Sadiq, the NDC' Okaikwei Central candidate, was in court and welcomed the ruling.

“Now you know. I am still MP-elect for Okaikwei Central,” Sadiq told the press at the Supreme Court premises.

The affected parties will return to the high court to hear applications filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidates, who argued that discrepancies in the tabulated results made the prior declarations fraught.

The court’s ruling did not affect the collated results for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Ahafo Ano East, which remain valid.

The Dean of the NDC communications executives, Richard Kirk-Mensah, told YEN.com.gh he also expected the high court to rule in his party's favour.

"We know we have won all the constituencies and if we go to the high court you will know that we indeed won. We have our pink sheets intact."

In all, nine results were to be collated and re-collated on December 22 because of disruptions: Okaikwei Central, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Obuasi East, Tema Central, Ablekuma North, Techiman South, Ahafo Ano North, and Dome Kwabenya.

The NDC was upset with this arrangement and sued to stop the Electoral Commission's decision to re-collate the results of some constituencies.

Dome Kwabenya and Ablekuma North were not resolved on the day, while NPP candidates were declared candidates for the remaining seats.

Earlier protest from John Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Mahama cautioned the Electoral Commission to be fair and consistent in declaring the results.

He was remarking on the commission's decision to void the parliamentary results in some constituencies.

Mahama believes the Electoral Commission's insistence on re-collating the results in those constituencies is a departure from previous decisions made under similar circumstances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh