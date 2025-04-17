Joyce Boakye's daughter, Ohema, celebrated her second birthday on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

The actress' daughter looked grown up as her mother threw a private birthday party for her inside a restaurant

Popular Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye's daughter, Ohema, celebrated her second birthday on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Joyce Boakye's daughter looks all grown up as she celebrates her second birthday.

Source: Instagram

To mark her special milestone, the actress threw a private party with only a few people in attendance at a restaurant.

In a series of videos Joyce Boakye shared on social media, the Kumawood star, looking radiant in a classy outfit, beamed with excitement as she spent quality time with her daughter, who looked all grown up on the street before going to the restaurant.

In one of the videos, the movie actress held a flower bouquet in her hands, which she gave to her daughter as a birthday gift. Ohema shared a bright smile as she and her mother entered the restaurant, where they cut a customised pink birthday cake.

Joyce Boakye could not keep her hands off her daughter as she held her in her arms as they played inside the restaurant. In the caption, the Kumawood actress expressed gratitude to Ohemaa Fertile Home, a fertility specialist, for helping her conceive after many years of looking for a child.

She wrote:

"@ohemaafertilehome you are the reason I am happy today 😁🙌🙌🙏GOD bless you so much."

Joyce Boakye welcomed her daughter Ohema in 2023. She had gone on a long social media break before announcing the birth of her child with a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Joyce Boakye with Nana Aba Anamoah and Mona Gucci.

Source: Instagram

The movie actress initially denied rumours of her expecting a child at the beginning of her pregnancy term. The father of her daughter is still unknown.

Joyce Boakye was previously married for nine years until her marriage came to a bitter end. In 2019, she accused her Kumawood colleague Tracey Boakye of orchestrating her divorce from her then 73-year-old husband.

However, in a 2024 interview with blogger Zionfelix, she shared that her marriage to her ex-husband collapsed due to her infertility issues.

The Kumawood actress also claimed that her ex-husband took everything he bought for her, including land and a house. She expressed regret over the divorce, stating that she would not have lost the properties if she had given birth to a child in the marriage.

Watch the videos below:

Birthday messages pour in for Joyce's daughter

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

she_loves_stonebwoyb commented:

"Awwww, happy birthday beautiful angel 😍."

peprah.bernice said:

"Oh🙌🔥🔥🔥❤️ my baby. God bless you, grow in wisdom and understanding with a fear of God."

su.ccess4148 commented:

"Yes, this is my favourite mum's daughter. Happy birthday, dear. God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Stacy Amoateng's daughter Beyonce turns 16

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stacy Amoateng's daughter, Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng, turned 16 on April 17, 2025.

The media personality celebrated her daughter's birthday with a social media post and photos.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to send birthday messages to Beyonce Afia Dankwah Amoateng on her birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh