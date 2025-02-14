The vintage Rolls Royce of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was seen on the streets of Adum in the Ashanti region

Even though the vintage vehicle was parked and there was no driver in it, there were other expensive vehicles nearby

Several netizens who saw the video showered praise on the Ashante Kingdom and its esteemed king Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

One of the Rolls Royces belonging to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was seen on the streets of Adum, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Asantehene's car was surrounded by numerous Toyota Landcruisers as several people in the Adum market looked on.

The video showed the vehicle was black and yellow and bore a flag showing the Ashanti colours of yellow, black and green.

Nearby, there was a huge umbrella that looked like one used by chiefs and queens in Ghana. The vehicle was parked by the roadside and no driver was sitting in it.

Meanwhile, the other expensive cars by it were also parked. This possibly means this was a convoy that had stopped for specific reasons.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Asantehene’s Rolls Royce in town

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s Rolls Royce at Adum shared by @Asante_nation on X.

Otumfuo rides in vintage Rolls Royce

This was not the first time the vintage Rolls Royce had been seen on the streets of Adum.

In May 2024, Otumfuo visited the central business district of Kumasi as part of the celebration of the Awukudae festival.

The Asantehene rode in his 89-year-old Rolls Royce to Adum to perform a rite as part of the celebration of the Awukudae festival.

The Awukudae festival is one of the two main Adae festivals of the Asante people.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received massive cheers from his subjects as he rode around Kumasi.

The video surfaced online during the celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th anniversary as a monarch.

Asantehene speaks on 25-year membership in Freemasonry

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said he has no regrets about his 25-year membership in Freemasonry despite some of the perceived bad connotations.

He serves as the Grand Patron of the Freemasons’ Grand Lodge of Ghana and at an event with members of the organisation, reaffirmed his commitment to making Freemasonry beneficial to all.

Several social media users who saw the video on social media thronged to the comments section to share their varying thoughts on the Asantehene having membership in Freemasonry.

