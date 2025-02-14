Naila 4Reall, the daughter of Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall, showed the gifts she got for her classmates for Valentine's Day

Rocking a red dress with several white hearts, Naila spoke with a heavy American accent in the video on her Instagram page

The video melted many hearts who talked about how kind-hearted she was, while others admired the gifts

Naila 4Reall, the daughter of Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall, melted many hearts when she spoke with a thick American accent as she showed off the gifts she got her classmates for Valentine's Day.

Hajia 4Reall's daughter, Naila flaunts Valentine's Day gifts for her classmates. Image Credit: @naila4real and @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Hajia 4Reall's daughter on Valentine's Day

In the introduction of the video, Naila wished everyone a happy Valentine's Day and noted that in light of the day of love, she had special gifts for her classmates and teachers.

The little girl, who is schooling in the US, was delighted to have gifts ready for her classmates and teachers as she spoke about them in the video.

In the background of the video was her guardian, who requested that Naila show the gifts she had in her bag, which she did so excitedly.

"Today I am going to go to school and it is going to be a happy day. These are the goodie bags I am going to give to every single one of the people in my class," Naila said in the video.

For her outfit to school, Naila wore a red dress designed with several white-shaped hearts of various sizes. Her natural hair was kept in a bum and tied with a red silky ribbon.

"Happy Valentine's Day Everyone ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Reactions to Naila's Valentine's Day video

Many people talked about Hajia 4 Reall's daughter, Naila, having a kind heart. Others talked about how adorable she looked in the video.

Below are the lovely words from social media users on Naila's Instagram video

ghhyper1 said:

"Happy vals my baby Naila ❤️."

the_adjannor said:

"Who likes more than 2 😍."

ayinwaa said:

"Mama Bear! I came here to be sure ppl are nice in the comments. 👏 Beautiful."

munashjeff said:

"My baby Naila much love ❤️❤️❤️."

suzzya.4 said:

"Happy Valentines Day Naila ❤️❤️."

estherkennie said:

"Have a blissful day Princess 👸 😍❤️."

