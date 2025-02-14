D Cryme, in a trending video, featured in the photoshoot of a beautiful Ghanaian lady during her graduation ceremony

In the video, the lady was all smiles as she stood next to the handsome singer, who was equally excited as he smiled for photos

The video was shared on TikTok and in the comments section, many were happy to see D Cryme and how ageless he looked

Ghanaian musician D Cryme has resurfaced in a viral video after appearing in a young lady’s graduation photoshoot.

D Cryme takes photos with a lady at her graduation in a viral video. Photo source: reelsgod

Source: TikTok

The video shared on TikTok showed the graduate smiling as she posed next to the singer, who also looked happy as he faced the camera.

The clip has attracted attention, with many social media users commenting on how youthful D Cryme still looked.

The musician, who was once a major force in the Ghanaian music industry, has not been as active as before, making his appearance a pleasant surprise for fans.

D Cryme played a key role in popularising the Twipop genre, a fusion of Twi rap and hip-hop. He worked with top artists like Sarkodie and R2Bees and recorded several hit songs during his peak.

Apart from music, he has also worked as a TV presenter, and a brand ambassador, and is the CEO of Twipop Recordz.

Many Ghanaians have expressed excitement at seeing him again, with some hoping for a comeback in the music scene.

D Cryme's look sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after the video of D Cryme circulated online.

yvonnemensah513 said:

"Me too I saw some connection biooo and it’s was."

Roselles clothing commented:

"Dr cryme, my Shs crush 😍😍😍 ... still looking young."

Jelf_Justice wrote:

"Ahucf3 nu taamu s3 bagam.. DCryme to Ghana still the same handsome young man.😊"

mama efe said:

"My childhood crush really loves you paa D Cryme.🥰"

itz christabel commented:

"Awwn finally met someone Called Amoanimaa 💗..congratulations ."

Stephanie bells said:

"My JHS crush D Cryme.. he looks the same❤️."

rhesa_8 wrote:

"I see some connection in this video.🥰"

Junka Town's Tracy resurfaces in a video

Junka Town actress Tracy also resurfaced in the Ghanaian music scene after being gone for a long time.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that she looked beautiful in a new video that surfaced on social media.

Many Junka Town fans were surprised by how different she looked now but still said that she was pretty.

