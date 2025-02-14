Ghanaian Man Begs President Mahama to Halt the Rising Cost of His Favourite Tea

A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting the cost of ataya, a herbal tea, has emerged on social media

In the viral video, the young man, known as Akwaadah, pleaded with President Mahama to halt the price surge

Ataya is a strong, sweet, and minty tea that originated in Senegal and spread to West Africa

A Ghanaian man has bemoaned the rising cost of his favourite herbal tea, calling on the government to step in.

In a social media post, the man, identified as Akwadaah, expressed his concern over the astronomical increase in the price of ataya, a local herbal tea brand.

Due to the rising cost, Akwadaah pleaded with President John Mahama to control the price of the herbal tea.

Seated at what appeared to be an ataya base, he suggested that he would be eternally grateful if President Mahama could put a halt to the rising cost.

"This is our favorite. John, I beg you, now that you're back, please do something about the price for us. I'll be grateful even if it's the only thing you're able to do. Please reduce the price of ataya for us, we beg you," he pleaded.

Below is Akwaadah's video:

What is ataya?

Ataya is a strong, sweet, and minty tea that is widely consumed in West Africa.

Originating from Senegal, it is a key part of their culture. Ataya is made from green tea leaves, sugar, and sometimes mint.

The ataya tea is prepared by brewing it in three stages in a kettle over hot coals; the longer the tea leaves simmer, the stronger the brew.

Ataya is usually drunk alongside slices of fried or grilled meat and is shared as a gesture of hospitality, fostering friendships among neighbours and visitors.

In Ghana, herbal tea is very popular within the Zongo communities and it has spread across the country to become a favourite of most of the youths.

Man laments the cost of living in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that he took to social media to vent his frustration over the cost of living in Ghana.

This was after the man bought Koko, porridge, with milk and bread for GH¢10 in Accra.

Looking visibly angry in a trending TikTok video, the young man said he did not understand why Koko, one of the most affordable foods in the country, could become so expensive for the ordinary person to buy.

