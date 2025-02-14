Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Afia Likki Soap was recently spotted wearing a brand-new look

The online personality consigned by Nana Ama McBrown showcased her true beauty after a brand-sponsored beauty makeover

Scores of fans obsessed over Afia Likki Soap's beautiful look as they questioned her whereabouts

Afia Likki soap, a TikTok sensation who went viral sharing her intriguing love tale with Akroga seems to have bounced back in the trends.

Afia Likki Soap flaunts her new look after a makeover. Photo source: TikTok/Ak_charmed_spa

Not much was heard from her after her stint with Nana Ama McBrown. She reportedly had some issues with her manager who initially facilitated her visit to Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, it appears Afia Likki Soap has struck some luck with a new manager.

The new manager has already lined up a promotional media tour in Accra and registered some influencer gigs.

A beauty brand offered to promote its services with Afia Likki soap. The brand sponsored her facial, manicure and pedicure sessions.

Afia looked unrecognisably beautiful in her pixie cut and crop top after the princess treatment. She plans to explore more of her influencer era.

Speaking about her new look, Afia Likki Soap recounted her moments in her village, where she was shunned by most for shabby and unhygienic looks.

Afia Likki Soap's new look impressed scores of fans who continue to follow her mysterious rise to fame.

Ghanaians react to Afia Likki Soap's new look

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afia Likki Soap's beautiful new look.

Akosua Diamonduser97 said:

Flat tummy paa ni🥰mother of two 🥰🥰

Barrister AkB wrote:

among all the makeup artists in Afia's life u are the best and talented she looks extraordinary beautiful and changing

Rocklyn remarked:

Eiii Agye me ns3m ! What a wow

Empress ❤️❤️ noted:

Let’s shout we will never be poor!!!🔥🔥🔥

DaakyehemaaOdogwuherself💕💕💕 shared:

afia u re soo beautiful🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰

abygurlD commented:

you the first person who has really changed Afias looks.You are very good at what you do

💰💵Akosuah Papabi❤️🌸 added:

Woow nice hair style I wish to do same hair style but my hair is plenty I don’t think I can hv hair style

