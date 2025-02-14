Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has shared a controversial opinion about St. Valentine's Day

According to the former Black Stars captain, the display of love shouldn't be confined to just a particular day

His assessment of February 14 and the celebrations around it has left many thinking about the essence of Val's Day

Asamoah Gyan has never been one to hold back his opinions. Whether discussing football, social issues, or broader life topics, Ghana’s all-time top scorer speaks with conviction.

This time, his focus has shifted to Valentine’s Day, a global occasion celebrated with grand romantic gestures.

Asamoah Gyan revealed why he doesn't fancy Valentine's Day in a heartfelt message shared on Instagram. Photo by Laurence Griffiths.

Source: Getty Images

Gyan slams Valentine's Day, insists it's fake

Every year on February 14, millions express love through gifts, flowers, and heartfelt messages, embracing the tradition with enthusiasm.

For many, it’s an opportunity to show appreciation in the most elaborate ways, per CBS News.

However, Gyan takes a different stance, questioning the authenticity of setting aside a single day to celebrate love.

The former Black Stars captain believes the concept is flawed, arguing that love should not be confined to one date on the calendar.

His remarks, shared via Instagram, reflect a perspective that challenges conventional thinking.

"Valentine's Day is a fake love day. Period. Love is supposed to be shown every day, not to wait for a particular day to show love. Smh," he posted.

Gyan's Valentine's Day argument: A thought-provoking perspective

While some may see his statement as harsh, his argument sparks a deeper conversation.

Should love be measured by the grandeur of gestures on one particular day, or should it be a consistent, everyday effort?

Gyan’s words may stir debate, but they also raise an important question: is true love about one special occasion, or is it defined by the moments shared throughout the year?

