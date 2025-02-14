The winner of Perfect Match Xtra Season Two, Delali Agor, popularly known as Tessy, looked breathtaking in a red backless gown for her Valentine's Day photoshoot

Delali Agor has captivated her Instagram followers with her stylish outfit and elegant red high heels

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Tessy's red gown

Delali Agor, popularly known as Tessy, the winner of Perfect Match Xtra Season Two, is on a mission to become a top fashion designer in Ghana.

For her Valentine's Day photoshoot in 2025, the reality television star chose to showcase one of her stylish designs.

Tessy looked effortlessly chic in a silky halter-neck gown that perfectly hugged her figure as she posed for the camera.

The design featured a bowtie detail, making it suitable for any evening event. The glam team received widespread acclaim online, with Tessy beaming beautifully, drawing attention to her flawless makeup and bold red lipstick.

She completed her stunning look with a long, lustrous, straight hairstyle that elegantly covered one of her round stud earrings.

PMX season two winner rocks a gown

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra winner Tessy's outfit for her Valentine's Day photoshoot. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below

bryma_sophyre stated:

"Self-love is the best dear."

Yussiftalhatu stated:

"My love, Happy valentines Day to you, sweetheart🔥🔥🔥🔥."

ladydian_ stated:

"We’re wearing what we sell ❤️happy Val’s Day my beautiful queen."

Theachiaamensah stated:

"Happy Valentine's day Queen 🥰."

Edzord stated:

"Queen of Tessforce 🥰."

Maryakotuah stated:

"Happy Val’s day love 😍😍."

nana_ama_slim3212 stated:

"Queen Teeee🖤🖤."

joycy_goldie stated:

"Looking gud dear...but wait what happen btn you and Martin? You hardly see you together."

queen_amay24 stated:

"See my baby girl now🥰😍❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Tessy rocks a black dress

Perfect Match Xtra season two winner Tessy looked magnificent in a black halter-neck dress for a photoshoot.

The fashion designer Udefineu Official used different glittering materials to design the masterpiece to reflect her great personality.

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Grace slays on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winner of Perfect Match Xtra season one, Grace's beautiful birthday outfits.

The reality TV star Grace wore heavy makeup and an elegant haircut for the photo session, captivating her followers.

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra Grace's trending birthday photos on Instagram.

