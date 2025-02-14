Cristiano Ronaldo showed his romantic side as he took to social media to celebrate his long-time girlfriend on Valentine’s Day

While many expected Ronaldo to mark the day earmarked for lovers lavishly, he opted for a simple yet poignant style

Interestingly, CR7's performance on the pitch has also been near-perfect, scoring a goal in as many games played this year

Few players blend passion for football and devotion to loved ones quite like Cristiano Ronaldo.

While his legacy is built on record-breaking goal tallies, the Portuguese icon never misses a moment to show appreciation for those closest to him.

Whether through grand gestures or romantic messages, his expressions of love are as effortless as his finishing in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Georgina Rodriguez on Valentine's Day with a romantic message on social media. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Romantic Ronaldo celebrates Georgina on Val's Day

As Valentine’s Day arrived on Friday, February 14, 2025, fans eagerly anticipated how the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would mark the occasion.

Would it be a lavish display of wealth, a romantic getaway, or something more personal?

One thing was certain—whenever Ronaldo celebrates love, the world pays attention.

This year, it wasn’t an extravagant gift but a heartfelt declaration that stole the spotlight.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ronaldo shared a touching tribute to his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

"My one and only Valentine. Always. 🫶," he wrote, accompanying his words with a photo of the couple.

The simple yet profound message instantly went viral, melting hearts across social media and reminding fans that even football’s biggest superstars aren’t immune to the magic of love.

Ronaldo’s red-hot form in 2025

Beyond his romantic side, 2025 has been a stellar year on the pitch for Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr talisman has been in devastating form, netting eight goals in as many matches, maintaining a remarkable goal-per-game ratio since the turn of the year.

Although he didn’t find the net in his side’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Al Ahli on Thursday night, his presence proved instrumental in guiding the Knights of Najd to a crucial win, per .

The result helped close the gap on title rivals Al Ittihad and Al Hilal, keeping their championship ambitions alive.

For Ronaldo, whether it’s scoring goals or showing love, he does it all in style.

