Nollywood actress Rechael Okonkwo has taken to social media to celebrate a close friend who recently welcomed three babies

The actress shared a video of the mother of three while she was pregnant and she was seen dancing to a gospel song

The mother of the babies revealed that she still couldn't believe that she's been entrusted with her children to teach and fall in love with

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Nollywood actress Rechael Okonkwo has got her celebrity friends, fans, and followers gushing with love after she shared an adorable photo of triplets.

According to the actress, her friend recently welcomed the children whom she described as a triple portion.

Actress Rechael Okonkwo congratulates her friend on the arrival of her triplets. Photos: @rechaelokonkwo

Source: UGC

The triplets

Rechael revealed the gender of the babies. According to her, they are two boys and a girl.

In the photo she shared, the boys were spotted in a green outfit while the girl was in a cream-coloured outfit as they snuggled together in a basket.

The mother of the babies

The actress also shared a video of her friend who is the mother of the babies. In the video, the woman was still pregnant. Showing off her bare stomach, she was seen dancing to an Igbo song.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress congratulated her friend while calling her a real woman. Rechael then prayed for women who are trying to conceive.

Check out the photo of the triplets below. Swipe left to see more

Beautiful reactions

Rechael's fans and friends congratulated her.

anitajoseph8:

"Awww Amen and congratulations."

uchennannanna:

"Congratulations dear."

chitaoxe1:

"Thank u Jesus. I tap oh"

smartcodeboutique:

"Oh lord I need this. Bless my womb oh lord, Amen."

stainless09:

"For this small belle 3. God is wonderful."

emmanuelejor:

"Nne congrats odiro easy, God wey do am for you go also do it for other women.. amen."

Rechael makes widows and kids smile

We earlier reported that the actress visited different communities in Enugu state where she distributed various gifts to residents.

In one of the videos she shared online, Rechael was spotted with her team members with a truck of gifts.

Children received school bags, shoes, bicycles among other things. One could see the joy on the faces of the kids as they collected their gifts.

According to the actress, 200 widows benefitted from the foodstuff. A part of the video showed the moment a widow was dancing in excitement as she received her own package.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen