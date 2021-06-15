. S3fa has turned heads on social media

. The singer has released breathtaking photos on social media

. In the photos, S3fa displayed her stunning beauty

Black Avenue signee, S3fa, has set tongues wagging with her latest photos on social media.

The singer without fear has proven that she is one of the hottest female musicians in the country at the moment.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, S3fa is captured looking hot like a sun.

S3fa: D-Black's girl stuns fans with 3 beautiful photos (Photo credit: Instagram/D-Black and S3fa)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she flaunted her stunning beauty.

She also displayed her beautiful hairstyle as the photos were shot in South Africa.

The photos have garnered some reactions from her fans on Instagram.

@jacobhisrealnameis: "Aish chokement."

@april_nyamekye: "Gorgeous."

@faqtahofficial0106: "View from up."

@kdre324: "Sexy mama."

@ebocute_gh: "Echooooke."

Black Avenue record label is founded and owned by Ghanaian rapper, D-Black.

Meanwhile, Accra FM radio presenter, Nana Romeo has caused a stir by saying he is going to gladly wash his wife’s clothes and even go ahead to wash her pants.

While on a cooking show with Ohemaa Supa on television, Nana Romeo said his wife-to-be was going to be pampered by him because he was going to make her feel comfortable.

He said he was more than willing to wash for her and even wash her underwear should she ask him to do it.

Explaining further, Nana Romeo said if women could wash the pants and boxers of men without complaining, then men could also return the favour by washing for their women.

He said it was wrong for men to think that it was not right for a man to wash for his woman. According to him, any man who thought that way had to change his way of thinking.

Nana Romeo added that he was even ready to wash G-strings for his woman as he has heard that washing them was cumbersome due to their tiny nature.

He made the call for ladies who were having trouble washing their underwear to call on him for him to do the needful.

