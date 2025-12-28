Some Ghanaian influencers are living their best lives as they flaunt their opulent lifestyle on Instagram and TikTok

These young celebrities are always seen shooting content in their plush mansions, luxury apartments, after enjoying their vacation abroad

YEN.com.gh has compiled 10 tips on how to make more money in an influencer living in Ghana in 2026 without any stress

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Influencing in Ghana has evolved far beyond simply posting cute selfies and waiting for brand deals to come your way.

It’s now a full-blown career path, with creators shaping conversations around fashion, tech, politics, lifestyle, comedy, and even education.

Simple ways to earn money as an influencer in Ghana. Photo credit: @asantewaa.

Source: Facebook

From TikTok skits filmed in single rooms to Instagram reels shot in traffic on the Osu stretch, Ghanaian influencers are proving that creativity can thrive anywhere.

But let’s be honest: influencing is not all soft life and free PR packages. It takes consistency, strategy, thick skin, and sometimes explaining to your auntie that “yes, this is work.”

Tips on how to become a successful influencer in 2026. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

Algorithms change, trends expire, and netizens will humble you quickly if your content is boring. To survive, you need more than vibes; you need intention.

As we enter a new year, aspiring influencers should treat their pages like small businesses. Growth doesn’t come by chance; it comes by planning, experimenting and sometimes embarrassing yourself for the plot. If you’re serious about becoming a successful influencer in Ghana next year, here are 10 resolutions to guide you.

1. Pick a niche as a Ghanaian influencer

You cannot be a food reviewer on Monday, a relationship therapist on Tuesday, a prophet on Wednesday, and a fashion icon on Thursday. Choose one main lane and own it.

People should know why they are following you, not be confused every time you post.

2. Post consistently as a Ghanaian influencer

Yes, the likes are low. Yes, only your friend and one stranger commented. Post anyway. Consistency trains the algorithm and builds discipline. Today it’s 200 views; tomorrow it’s 200,000. Rome was not built with one viral video.

3. Invest in camera as a Ghanaian influencer

You don’t need an iPhone 15 Pro Max Ultra Plus, but please use only clean audio and steady videos. Natural light is free, and so is standing still. Your content may be funny, but if it looks like CCTV footage, people will scroll.

4. Learn trends, don’t become copy-paste Ghanaian influencer

Jump on trends, but add your personality. Ghanaian audiences can smell imitation from afar. If everyone is dancing, maybe you can add commentary. If everyone is joking, maybe you exaggerate. Be familiar, not forgettable.

5. Engage like Ghanaian influencer, not celebrity already

As a rising influencer, you must reply to as many as you can, if not all. Like posts of your top followers and other influencers for brand visibility.

Laugh with your audience. Influencing is social media, not silent media. The people supporting you early are the same ones who will defend you when Twitter is dragging you.

6. Take breaks from validation

One day your post will blow; the next day it will flop terribly. That’s normal. Don’t delete your entire page because one reel did not perform. Protect your mental health; algorithms have moods too.

7. Treat brands like business, not begging

As someone who aspires to be among the best influencers in Ghana, stop sending messages to brands to advertise their product. Create a media kit, know your value, and communicate professionally.

8. Learn to tell Stories, not just post content

People connect to stories, not just aesthetics. Whether it’s how you started, what you failed at or why you love what you do, storytelling builds loyalty. Viral moments bring followers; stories make them stay.

9. Be online, but have a life offline

Influencing should add to your life, not consume it. Touch grass. Talk to real humans. Live experiences give you better content anyway. Plus, burnout is not cute and cannot be filtered.

10. Start now, not next month

The best time to start was yesterday. The second-best time is now. Don’t wait until everything is perfect. Post the video. Write the caption. Embarrass yourself a little. That’s how every successful influencer started.

Source: YEN.com.gh