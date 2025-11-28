The grandchildren of the late former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, delivered their tribute at Black Star Square at the state funeral, describing her as a "once in a lifetime woman".

They described her as bright, daring and unfraid to burn with purpose.

During the tribute at the funeral on November 28, they spoke fondly of Agyeman-Rawlings and the time they spent with her.

“She is and will always be my hero. She leaves behind memories that time can never erase. Memories, stories, and impact that will linger on. The greatest way we can honour her is by living fully, boldly, and joyfully as she did. Now is our turn to follow her lead.”

They described her as an inspiration who allowed them to dream, saying: "to know her was to feel seen, lifted and empowered.”

They recalled her storytelling prowess, which meant time together was very engaging.

"She was the fascinating woman with stories pouring out of her every time she spoke. These were not ordinary stories. They were vibrant, dramatic, action-packed tales."

One of the grandkids recalled fondly how the former first lady scrutinised the media they consumed, even as adults.

"I was still expected to avert my gaze from any kissing scene on TV with her fierce insistence on viewer discretion. In her eyes, I will always be her baby.”

