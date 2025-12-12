Ghanaian football fans hoping to cheer on the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will have to brace themselves for a significant financial commitment

Latest ticket details released by FIFA indicate that supporters may need to spend close to GHS 7,000 just to secure seats for Ghana’s three group-stage matches

The Black Stars have been drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama, with Ghana set to open their campaign on June 17

Anticipation soared after Ghana were drawn into a challenging Group L with England, Croatia and Panama, but that early excitement has now collided with the financial reality facing supporters who hope to follow the Black Stars to North America.

The 2026 World Cup, jointly staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico, is projected to attract record crowds and generate unprecedented revenue. The ticket prices released by FIFA reflect that scale.

Ghanaians will pay almost GHS 7,000 to watch Ghana's group stage games in the US and Canada. Photos by Chip Somodevilla and Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

According to the official breakdown, fans will pay between $150 and $600 for each group match, depending on seat category and venue.

When converted into local currency, the cost per match could approach GHS 7,000 before accounting for visa fees, flights, lodging and transport within the host countries.

Full ticket breakdown for Ghana’s matches

Myjoyonline reports that the most affordable ticket for Ghana’s opening match with Panama on June 17, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto starts at $140 for Category Three seats. The complete pricing for that fixture is as follows:

Category Three: $140 (GH₵1,605.80)

Category Two: $380 (GH₵4,358.50)

Category One: $450 (GH₵5,161.50)

Prices climb sharply for the second match against England on June 23, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Boston. The least expensive option stands at $220. The full structure is:

Category Three: $220 (GH₵2,523.40)

Category Two: $430 (GH₵4,932.10)

Category One: $600 (GH₵6,882.00)

The final group game with Croatia on June 27, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia ranges from one hundred and eighty to five hundred dollars. FIFA lists the following:

Category Three: $180 (GH₵2,070)

Category Two: $400 (GH₵4,600)

Category One: $500 (GH₵5,750)

All figures are based on Western Union’s exchange rate as of December 12, 2025.

With pricing now public, supporters have a clearer picture of the commitment needed to follow the national team. Nonetheless, Sky Sports reports that FIFA has been urged to halt World Cup ticket sales after it emerged countries’ most loyal fans face paying “extortionate” prices for tickets.

Fans of the Black Stars cheer the team on at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast on January 18, 2024. Photo by Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

As FIFA prepares to open the next ticket window, Ghanaian fans hoping to witness the action live will need to plan early, especially with demand expected to surge.

Ghana to earn more at 2026 WC

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the 2026 World Cup will be the richest tournament ever, with a prize pool of $652 million, up from $440 million in 2022.

This means Ghana and the other 47 competing nations stand to earn far more money at every stage of the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh