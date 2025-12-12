The University of Ghana has alerted newly successful applicants to what to expect should they accept to become students of the institution

Among the requirements for newly admitted students is the need to undergo a medical examination to determine their fitness

Details on registration, orientation, matriculation, as well as measures put in place to help ease their transition into university life, have also been made known

The University of Ghana has notified successful applicants who were offered various programmes at the university of plans aimed at ensuring a smooth transition into student life.

In the University of Ghana’s admission letter to successful students, newly admitted students were informed that they must confirm their admission by paying thirty per cent (30%) of the required fees as a non-refundable commitment fee within seven days of the issuance of the letter.

Itinerary for New University of Ghana Students

In this vein, applicants have been notified that online registration will begin on Monday, December 15, 2025.

To register, newly admitted students will need their student number and PIN, but must pay at least 50 per cent of the fees to qualify for registration.

The deadline for registration is Friday, February 13, 2026.

“You will need your student number and PIN to gain access to the University’s online registration system. To qualify to register for the 2025/2026 academic year, however, you are to pay a minimum of 50% of the fees stated. The remaining 50% of the fees should be paid at the beginning of the second semester.”

On the issue of accommodation, new students were informed that accommodation is not guaranteed.

“Available beds will be allocated through a random system. If interested, it is crucial to opt for the random allocation during your academic registration. You are encouraged to explore alternative housing options promptly if on-campus accommodation is not assigned.”

Reporting to the University of Ghana campus

The admission letter also indicated that students are to report to the university from Sunday, January 18, 2026, to Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with teaching scheduled to commence on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Also, they would be required to participate in a compulsory orientation programme from Wednesday, January 21, to Friday, January 23, 2026.

Matriculation is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, with students required to sign the online matriculation form to confirm their studentship before the ceremony.

As part of their admission, students must also undergo a medical examination.

“The University requires that you be declared medically fit by its Director of Health Services. In this regard, you will be medically evaluated at the Students Medical Examinations Centre. Note that you will be expected to pay in full for laboratory and X-ray tests. Use this link https://sts.ug.edu.gh to book an appointment for medical investigations as soon as possible.”

In cases where a newly admitted student opts to withdraw from the university before Friday, February 6, 2026, the university shall refund the fees less 30% of the total amount payable, which will be retained as administrative charges.

Beyond this date, no refund shall be made, the admission letter stated.

