Arianna Mackey, the US tourist who claimed she was kidnapped by Ghana police, is reportedly not cooperating with investigators

Mackey's claims went viral in a TikTok video where she said some police officers took about $400 from her

The Criminal Investigation Department said it has been trying to reach the purported victim via WhatsApp

The Ghana Police Service has been unable to connect with the US woman behind the kidnapping allegation against some purported police officers.

The woman has been identified as Arianna Naomi Mackey.

The woman who accused some police officers of kidnapping her has been identified as Arianna Naomi Mackey.

Mackey recorded a video claiming she had been kidnapped and robbed by supposed police officers, but has since left Ghana.

In a statement, the police noted that she had blocked police trying to reach her.

According to police, Mackey and two companions checked out of their Accra hotel on December 5, 2025.

Checks at the airport confirmed she departed the country the same day.

When contacted by investigators, she admitted she was no longer in Ghana but said she could not provide the names of the alleged officers or even the number plate of the vehicle involved. According to the Police,

“She indicated to police that she was out of the country and she could not get the names of the alleged officers nor the number plate of the vehicle they were using.”

The CID stated that Mackey deleted the viral video and has since ignored all follow-up efforts.

Source: YEN.com.gh