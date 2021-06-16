Asamoah Gyan reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo equalling record; photo pops up

Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Ronaldo matching his international tournaments records

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in nine consecutive tournaments

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has scored in nine consecutive tournaments from the 2006 World Cup to AFCON 2017

Legendary Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan has reacted to Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo equalling his record of scoring at nine major international tournaments.

Gyan held the record for the past four years until Ronaldo scored in the Group G opener at EURO 2020 to match the Ghanaian footballer’s achievement.

In a Twitter post by statistics firm Squawka, they presented the records of both players with Gyan reacting by posting an emoji portraying, he is mute.

Asamoah Gyan’s international goal scoring record at major tournaments started at the World Cup in Germany 2006.

He scored a goal as Ghana exited the competition at the round of 16, before moving on to score at CAN 2008.

In 2010, he scored three times as Ghana reached the finals of the Cup of Nations in Angola and was the star of the Black Stars at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa, with three goals as the four times African champions reached the quarter finals of the tournament.

His goal scoring exploits continued at the Cup of Nations in 2012, 2013, 2015 and in 2017.

