Renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist Henry Kwesi Badu transitions to the US Army after relocating

His announcement on Facebook has garnered widespread support and congratulations from friends and associates

Henry's diverse career includes roles as a DJ, journalist, and community development officer in Ghana

Renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist Henry Kwesi Badu has courted attention after transitioning from the media space to a new career after relocating to the US.

Ghanaian broadcast journalist Henry Kwesi Badu joins the US Army after relocating. Photo source: Henry Kwesi Badu

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, Henry Kwesi Badu, a former journalist at Accra-based broadcast stations Joy News and Metro TV, took to his official Facebook page to officially announce that he has joined the United States (US) Army.

The media personality, who hails from Dixcove, Western Region of Ghana, shared a photo of himself in a US Army uniform.

He gave a stern look as he posed for the camera in front of the US flag.

Accompanying the photo was a short Arabic phrase Henry used to express his gratitude to God after his new career direction.

Henry's transition from journalism to military service after moving abroad gathered many reactions from some of his close associates in Ghana, who eulogised him and highlighted his career journey.

In a post, GH Malone wrote:

"Transitioning from djing to the newsroom and now to the U.S. Army, your journey is inspiring. Congratulations, my friend, previously my all-time favourite DJ in the Western Region, arguably. Hopefully Arsenal will win the Champions League this season."

Current Media Relations Officer at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Fred Duhoe, who previously worked at Citi FM and Channel One TV, also congratulated Henry on social media.

The Facebook post announcing Henry Kwesi Badu's transition to the US Army is below:

Who is Henry Kwesi Badu?

Henry Kwesi Badu was a renowned Ghanaian broadcast journalist and human rights activist before he moved to the US for a new career.

He is an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi and Nsein Senior High School in the Western Region.

Henry began his career as a disc jockey (DJ) before becoming a journalist in the Western Region.

Ghanaian celebrity soldier Kwaku Raymond announces his entry into the US Army after serving in Ghana for 19 years. Photo source: EchoLima

Source: Instagram

During his time in Ghana, he worked as a broadcast journalist for Ogya 98.3 FM, Joy News and Metro TV Ghana.

Aside from his media career, Henry also served as the Community Development Officer at the non-governmental organisation Olives NGO.

The YouTube video of Henry Kwesi Badu reporting the news in Ghana is below:

Reactions to Henry Kwesi Badu joining Army

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

MyThing Kule Kwaw said:

"DJ, journalist, Army, congrats, school father, Nakatome head."

Isaac Duntu commented:

"Eii Henry, why did you leave us to join the United States Army? We needed strong men, but you left us. Congratulations, bro."

Jemimah Emprezz Andoh said:

"Well deserved. Keep winning."

Ghanaian army rejectee joins the US Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man rejected by the Ghanaian army joined the US military after moving abroad.

Footage of the soldier sharing his life experience during an interaction with a colleague emerged on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh