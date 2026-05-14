Jude Bellingham apologised to Real Madrid fans after scoring in the 2-0 win over Real Oviedo

The England star scored a stunning solo goal, his seventh of the season and only his second in 2026

Bellingham’s gesture came amid growing fan frustration after Real Madrid endured a trophyless campaign filled with off-field controversy

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Jude Bellingham apologised to Real Madrid supporters after scoring a brilliant goal in their 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night.

The England international sealed the win for Los Blancos with a moment of individual brilliance, collecting the ball outside the penalty area before gliding past two defenders and firing a powerful left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Jude Bellingham apologises to Real Madrid fans despite scoring stunning goal

Source: Getty Images

Bellingham was immediately surrounded by teammates celebrating the goal, but instead of enjoying the moment fully, he used the occasion to send a message to supporters after a frustrating campaign.

The midfielder raised both arms toward the home crowd in a muted celebration while wearing a sympathetic expression, especially after sections of supporters had jeered the team earlier in the match.

It was only Bellingham’s seventh goal of the season and just his second of the calendar year. His previous La Liga goal had come back in December during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Sevilla FC.

Why Bellingham apologised to Real Madrid fans

Real Madrid supporters have made their frustrations clear in recent weeks following a disappointing season, and Bellingham appeared to acknowledge that frustration after finding the net.

Los Blancos remain second in the La Liga table and are set to finish behind fierce rivals FC Barcelona, who secured the title after winning El Clásico last weekend.

That result also confirmed a trophyless campaign for Real Madrid, a season that has been filled with setbacks and controversy.

Club officials were reportedly unhappy after star striker Kylian Mbappé travelled to Italy with his girlfriend while recovering from a recent hamstring injury.

The club was then hit by reports of an alleged training-ground altercation involving Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Valverde was reportedly hospitalised after slipping and hitting his head on a table during the incident.

Real Madrid later confirmed he suffered a head injury but denied it was caused by his teammate.

Reports also claimed both players were fined €500,000 (£432,000), although neither received a sporting punishment.

The turmoil has unfolded alongside continuing uncertainty over the club’s managerial future, with speculation growing over a possible return for José Mourinho more than a decade after his first spell at the Bernabéu.

Earlier this week, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez also announced fresh presidential elections and criticised what he described as an “organised campaign” against his leadership.

The 79-year-old challenged potential rivals to defeat him in the vote and insisted he remained the right person to lead the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh