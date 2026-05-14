Omoni Oboli has dropped final WhatsApp chats with late Alexx Ekubo, sharing their close friendship and humorous exchanges

A fan blamed Omoni for Ekubo's engagement collapse in 2021, prompting light-hearted responses from both stars

Ekubo's engagement to Fancy Acholonu ended publicly, causing emotional fallout and renewed interest in their story

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has shared her final WhatsApp conversations with the a .

The chats offered a rare and deep glimpse into their friendship, disclosing that a fan once accused her of causing his engagement to model Fancy Acholonu to collapse in 2021.

Actress Omoni Oboli shares old WhatsApp chats with Alexx Ekubo before his death. Photo source: @omonioboli, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

What caused Alexx Ekubo's death?

Alexx Ekubo, born on April 10, 1986, reportedly passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after being admitted into the Evercare Hospital.

Initially, it had been widely reported that the 40-year-old actor had suffered complications from liver cancer.

However, an official statement from the actor's family indicated that he had actually succumbed to metastatic kidney cancer.

"Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world," the statement added.

See the Instagram post paying tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo below:

Before his passing, Alexx Ekubo's whereabouts had been of concern to many as he had been off social media for a long time. His last post on social media was in December 2024.

However, it seems Omoni Oboli, a close friend of Ekubo, had been in constant communication with him.

Omoni Oboli shares Alexx Ekubo WhatsApp chats

In the screenshots, dated October 2025, Omoni shared a message from a fan who claimed she had a secret romantic relationship with Ekubo and blamed her for the breakdown of his engagement to Acholonu. The fan alleged that Omoni was the reason Fancy called off the planned wedding.

Ekubo's response was swift and laced with his signature dry humour.

"Who be this one. It is the dumb confidence in saying something untrue," he wrote.

Omoni was equally unbothered, if exasperated.

"Like serious confidence. I kuku tire for people," she replied.

The exchange, light and affectionate, now reads as a window into the kind of friendship they shared, one comfortable enough to laugh at absurdity together, even when the absurdity was aimed at them.

The screenshots of their chats were shared alongside photos showing different moments in the relationship.

In her caption, Omoni Oboli thanked Alexx Ekubo for his friendship, while expressing her love for him.

"How do I put over a decade of the most beautiful intentional friendship into words? My one true male bestie. 💔 Words fail me, Alexx! You were LIGHT! 🤍 Thank you for the gift of your friendship. Thank you for finding me worthy to be your bestie. To say I I love you is an understatement. I ADORE you! 😍"

See Omoni Oboli's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Omoni and Alexx Ekubo's chats

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

gatsegwasi said:

"I love that you kept telling him you love and appreciate him, and he always said it back. Really beautiful 😍 Fly high and rest peacefully, Alex.🕊️🕊️"

eka.dappa said:

"My heartfelt condolences to you, Lady OO. Love you. May God comfort you at this difficult time. Sending you virtual hugs. 🫂, prayers & sincerest sympathies. May Alex's soul rest in peace. 🕊"

moabudu said:

"One of my favourite films of all time. You and I still spoke about Alex a couple of months ago when we had dinner. Such an awesome guy. RIP Alex ❤️🙏🏾❤️."

_efya_beabuwa said:

"Omo Mama, how are you going to heal from all this?? This is too much, oh God!!! I am so sorry, ah ah ah, have to run, watch those movies. I’m sorry, bestie 😭😭💔💔💔💔."

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's family confirms his passing due to cancer on May 11, 2026. Photo source: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo’s last appearance emerges after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man had posted a video of Alexx Ekubo’s appearance months before his demise.

The video showed the late actor looking ill and frail as he attended his sister’s traditional wedding in December 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh