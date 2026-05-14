A viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) has captured a young Ghanaian-Korean lady speaking fluent Twi

In the footage, the young lady is seen teaching a Korean man how to ask "What is your name?" in her local language

The video has sparked widespread admiration for her deep-rooted connection to her Ghanaian heritage, despite being thousands of miles away

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Twi language is once again proving to be a powerful global ambassador for Ghana, following a heartwarming interaction in South Korea that has gone viral across the globe.

A Ghanaian-Korean lady leaves many surprised as she speaks fluent Twi. Image credit: WithAlvin_/X

Source: UGC

A young woman, identified as being of both Ghanaian and Korean descent, has become an overnight sensation after a clip surfaced showing her proudly showcasing her linguistic roots.

In the short clip, the lady is seen walking through a park with a Korean man, patiently guiding him through the pronunciation of Twi phrases.

The moment she asks him to repeat "Wo din de sɛn?" meaning "What is your name?" has resonated with many as a symbol of cultural bridge-building.

What has impressed viewers most is not just her fluency, but her confidence and apparent pride in her "other side."

Despite the geographical distance and the different cultural environment in Korea, she appeared "deeply rooted," proving that identity is more than just a location.

Watch the X video below.

Borga Sylvia kisses McBrown at an event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a trending video where Kumawood actress Borga Sylvia, known in private life as Sandra Adu, Obroni kid was speaking Twi.

In posts shared on Monday, May 11, 2026, Borga Sylvia showed off moments she recently shared with one of her daughters.

Source: YEN.com.gh