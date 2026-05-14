Ohene Kwame Frimpong, MP for Asante Akim North, was arrested by Dutch authorities immediately after arriving at Schiphol Airport

The arrest is linked to an international investigation into a large-scale money laundering and wire fraud involving about $215 million

Ghana’s Parliament has confirmed the development as investigations continue, with reports indicating the MP is among 27 individuals

The Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, commonly referred to as OK Frimpong, reportedly departed Ghana for the Netherlands on Saturday, May 8, 2026.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the MP boarded KLM Flight 590 at Accra International Airport in the Ghanaian capital city.

More details emerge after the arrest of the Asante Akim North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, in the Netherlands. Photo credit: Ohene Kwame Frimpong/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

The aircraft took off from Gate C7 at approximately 10:10 pm.

Following a several-hour journey, the flight touched down at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam at roughly 4:36 am on Sunday, May 10, 2026.

OK Frimpong arrested on Schiphol Airport arrival

The arrest was executed immediately after the aircraft arrived at its destination.

According to witnesses familiar with the incident, passengers were preparing to disembark when the pilot issued an announcement requesting that everyone remain seated for a security inspection.

Dutch security personnel then boarded the plane, heading straight for the Business Class cabin, where OK Frimpong was reportedly seated alongside other high-profile travellers.

Upon identifying the MP, the officers informed him of his rights, placed him in handcuffs, and led him off the plane and into a waiting security vehicle.

Fellow travellers confirm details of MP's arrest

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, confirmed his presence on the same flight while responding to discussions on social media.

He further noted that four other Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were also on board at the time.

Reflecting on the political landscape amid the incident, Dr Amoakohene remarked:

"Instead of marketing their flag bearer, they are busy talking about an MP who has been arrested."

OK Frimpong's alleged links to fraud syndicate

The arrest is reportedly connected to an investigation into a major international money laundering and wire fraud operation.

Reports from the United States Department of Justice, dated April 2026, suggest that roughly 1,000 victims were defrauded of approximately $215 million.

The scheme allegedly involved hacking the email accounts of individuals and organisations across 19 countries.

It is claimed that OK Frimpong is among 27 individuals linked to this network, which is said to be associated with Nigerian-linked fraud organisations.

The Parliament of Ghana has since confirmed the MP's arrest as investigations continue.

FBI petitioned to arrest Amaro Shakur

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the New Patriotic Party, Joseph Ohene-Dei, had petitioned the FBI to investigate Amaro Shakur as a person of interest in the OK Frimpong case.

The Asante Akyem North MP is reportedly being held in the Netherlands over allegations of money laundering and romance scam activities, with Parliament seeking details from the country's mission.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh