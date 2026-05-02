Team Ghana edged regional rivals Nigeria in the 2026 World Athletics Relay but ultimately missed out on reaching the final

The quartet of Edwin Gadayi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah and Abdul Rasheed Saminu finished fourth with a time of 38.19 sec

Ghana will have a second chance to qualify for a fourth consecutive World Athletics Championship on May 3

Ghana’s men’s relay team suffered heartbreak at the 2026 World Athletics Relays after narrowly missing out on a place in the final on Saturday, May 2.

The Ghanaian quartet finished fourth in a highly competitive Heat 3, behind South Africa, Great Britain and China, despite producing a season best time of 38.19 seconds.

With only the top two teams guaranteed automatic qualification to the final, Ghana faced a daunting task against reigning champions South Africa, relay powerhouse Great Britain and regional rivals Nigeria.

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Source: Getty Images

Team Ghana falls short despite strong performance

Ghana lined up with Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah and Edwin Kwabla Gadayi for the crucial race.

Unlike last year’s World Championships, where Ibrahim Fuseini started the race, national record holder Saminu took charge of the opening leg this time around.

The speedster gave Ghana a solid start before handing the baton to Azamati on the back straight.

Azamati kept Ghana firmly in contention before passing over to team captain Joseph Paul Amoah for the third leg.

However, South Africa and Great Britain gradually pulled away from the pack. By the final exchange, Gadayi had a mountain to climb against some of the fastest finishers in world athletics.

Watch how Ghana finished in fourth place, as shared on X:

Despite a determined effort from the Ghanaian anchor, the gap proved too much to close.

South Africa, powered by star sprinter Akani Simbine, won the heat in 37.68 seconds.

Great Britain, featuring Ghanaian descent sprinter Jeremiah Azu, finished second in 38.01 seconds, while China edged into third with 38.02 seconds.

Ghana placed fourth with 38.19 seconds, finishing ahead of Nigeria, who clocked 38.31 seconds. Brazil, Poland and India completed the standings.

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Ghana misses relay final and $40k prize

The result means Ghana misses out on the final and the chance to compete for the $40,000 winner’s prize.

The team’s campaign was also disrupted before the event even began. Ghana had initially named a five-man squad, but Isaac Botsio withdrew because of school commitments in the United States.

Watch the explainer, as shared on X:

To make matters worse, Ibrahim Fuseini was unable to travel due to flight complications and cancellations, forcing the Ghana Athletics Association to draft Gadayi into the team at the last minute.

Despite the disappointment, Ghana still has another opportunity to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Beijing later this year.

The national team will now shift focus to securing qualification for what would be their fourth consecutive appearance at the global championships.

Source: YEN.com.gh