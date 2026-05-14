A video of a single Ghanaian woman begging for a husband on social media has sparked mixed reactions

The woman said she was tired of being single, and wondered if she would remain without a man even at her age

Many Ghanaians who came across the woman's video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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A 40-year-old single Ghanaian woman took to social media to search for a life partner.

In a heartfelt plea for a husband, the woman asked her potential suitors to come forward as she was tired of being single.

A 40-year-old single Ghanaian lady takes to social media to beg for a husband. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the 40-year-old said her age and expressed her readiness to settle both emotionally and psychologically.

The woman wondered if she would ever find a partner at her age and gave the one characteristic she looks out for in a man.

"I am 40 years old. So, at this age, won't I find any lover? Please, I need a man who is ready to marry so we can settle down. I don't want to marry any woman's husband."

The woman was wearing a sleeveless top and shorts. She also had dreadlocks.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian lady's plea for husband

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Some people condemned the woman for publicly searching for a man, while others supported the woman.

Other netizens also blamed the woman for being single. Read the comments below:

@WhyMeUno said:

"The baddies with fresh blood seff no dey see top."

@K_Frimpong0 wrote:

"E hard oh 😂😂."

@harwooe_ said:

"Once dem don dey find new boyfriend or husband at old age, dem go begin shake yansh online😂."

@Abdulai49039269 wrote:

"It all started from 'You’re not my type' ebi now you dey beg? Make the young ladies keep bouncing us saa wai na the time will come 🥱."

@1JoshTee said:

"The men too want under 30 years."

@On_God35 wrote:

"Men are the prize 🏆."

Source: YEN.com.gh