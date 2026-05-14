40-Year-Old Single Ghanaian Lady Takes to Social Media To Beg for a Husband
- A video of a single Ghanaian woman begging for a husband on social media has sparked mixed reactions
- The woman said she was tired of being single, and wondered if she would remain without a man even at her age
- Many Ghanaians who came across the woman's video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A 40-year-old single Ghanaian woman took to social media to search for a life partner.
In a heartfelt plea for a husband, the woman asked her potential suitors to come forward as she was tired of being single.
In a video on X, the 40-year-old said her age and expressed her readiness to settle both emotionally and psychologically.
The woman wondered if she would ever find a partner at her age and gave the one characteristic she looks out for in a man.
"I am 40 years old. So, at this age, won't I find any lover? Please, I need a man who is ready to marry so we can settle down. I don't want to marry any woman's husband."
The woman was wearing a sleeveless top and shorts. She also had dreadlocks.
Watch the X video below:
Reactions to Ghanaian lady's plea for husband
YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Some people condemned the woman for publicly searching for a man, while others supported the woman.
Other netizens also blamed the woman for being single. Read the comments below:
@WhyMeUno said:
"The baddies with fresh blood seff no dey see top."
@K_Frimpong0 wrote:
"E hard oh 😂😂."
@harwooe_ said:
"Once dem don dey find new boyfriend or husband at old age, dem go begin shake yansh online😂."
@Abdulai49039269 wrote:
"It all started from 'You’re not my type' ebi now you dey beg? Make the young ladies keep bouncing us saa wai na the time will come 🥱."
@1JoshTee said:
"The men too want under 30 years."
@On_God35 wrote:
"Men are the prize 🏆."
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh