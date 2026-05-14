A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) shared her thoughts on the proposed paternity fraud bill in parliament

Ellen Ama Daaku insisted that the current bill seems to be against women and only favours men instead of favouring all genders

Her thoughts on the bill led to several social media users sharing varied thoughts on the paternity fraud bill

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the communication team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has proposed a law that penalises married men for cheating on their wives.

The passionate NPP supporter made this proposal when she appeared on a current affairs programme at Accra-based Metro TV.

NPP communicator, Ellen Ama Daaku, calls for men who cheat on their wives to be jailed. Photo credit: @EAODaaku/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In a video on X, Ellen Ama Daaku shared her thoughts on the proposed paternity fraud bill in Parliament. She argued that the men are calling for the law because paternity fraud affects them.

However, most married men cheat on their wives and bring children to be taken care of by their partners.

"When it's now affecting the men and their pockets, and they are taking care of other people's children, you want us to criminalise it. What about the women who, for generations, have had to take their husbands' children from outside the marriage?"

She argued that many wives cared for their stepchildren even though they were unhappy about it.

"Some women painfully allow it because they feel they have built lives with these men, and so when they leave the marriage because he brought in another child, it will cause issues. Some of these women have generations of trauma."

Ellen Ama Daaku argued that the bill seems to side only with men rather than being fair to both genders in such a situation. When the presenter proposed that married women who cheated on their partners should be jailed, Ellen Ama Daaku said similar sanctions should apply to men too.

"Can we have a law that says if you are a man and you also go and have a child with somebody else, you should be jailed?"

What is the paternity fraud bill?

According to Her Ladyship Justice Sedinam Awo Kwadam, a justice of the High Court, what is popularly referred to as the paternity fraud bill could be more accurately named a “Proof of Fidelity at Birth” bill.

The bill is spearheaded by Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly called A Plus.

The bill seeks to criminalise the rising concerns over false paternity, potentially punishing intentional deception with up to 5 years in prison or fines. While some reports suggested mandatory newborn DNA testing, the proposed legislation focuses on criminalising deliberate misrepresentation of paternity.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to woman's comment on paternity bill

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @GhChronicles on X. Read them below:

@JSaweh16803 said:

"You fraud me big time, and you want me to accept your fraud because I cheat, wow, and the painful thing is she frauds you and still stays with you, pretending the child is yours and the insult you collect for all those years when you didn't get chop money for them 1 week 🤣🤣🤣."

@Kwaku_6 wrote:

"The underlined statement is 'fraud'. Irrespective of a man not telling a woman before fathering another child, he does not commit maternity fraud."

@Young_KING380 said:

"She’s forgotten that before the fraud, there is cheating; the woman will cheat before the fraud of pinning the pregnancy on the man. Also, if your husband brings a child, refuse to raise that child and, in the same breath, let the man know he’s raising someone’s child so he can refuse."

@Capone120k wrote:

"And in this case, she cheated too, lied about it, then committed the paternity fraud after. Why is she skipping that part?"

@tettey_dan24349 said:

"How is she equating paternity fraud to cheating? Chale."

Source: YEN.com.gh