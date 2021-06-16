Invest in bullion vans not plush offices - Nana Aba Anamoah schools banks

Nana Aba Anamoah has shared suggestions on how the menace of bullion vans being attacked can be prevented

In a tweet, she asked banks to invest in the security of transporting money around instead of nice offices

Her comment comes after armed robbers shot and killed a policeman guarding a bullion van

Nana Aba Anamoah, the general manager of GhOneTV has waded into the controversy surrounding security for bullion vans and transporting money in Ghana.

Her comment comes on the back of the shooting of Emmanuel Osei, the policeman who was killed by armed robbers whilst guarding a Nissan Buillion van with registration number GT 8592 owned by Montran.

In a tweet, Anamoah shared a suggestion on how to solve the situation whilst childing banks for being concerned about aesthetics instead of security.

"Dear Ghanaian banks, A invest (sic) in bullion vans. It shouldn’t just be about your plush offices in expensive locations. #ProtectThePolice" tweeted the television presenter.

Anamoah's comment was generally supported by commentators. They also proffered solutions to end the menace.

Ed McOwura wrote: "Such a tragic event. But I think this is an opportunity for some of these private security companies to take advantage of. Procure bullion vans, train and resource personnel, and provide escort services for these banks for attractive returns. Win/win"

Fiifi Whyte added: "Excellent point Nana. In addition, the police authorities with good negotiations, can request the banks to provide bullet proof verses to all the police personnel providing security in all of their branches."

Efua suggested reaching out to the Kantanka company for assistance: "Kantanka has bulletproof cars now. They can go to the company so they design one for them."

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a disturbed police officer has been speaking in the aftermath of the killing of one of his colleagues who was escorting a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

In other news, controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has hit hard at the Ghana Police Service following the death of one of its officers, Emmanuel Osei.

Osei was shot dead by armed men when he was escorting a bullion van in James Town recently. While many people have commiserated with the Ghana Police Service and the family of the deceased, Afia Schwar has said the police will not stop being killed.

