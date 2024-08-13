Kumawood actor Wayoosi has opened up about spiritual attacks in the Kumawood movie industry

His colleague Portia Asare refueled the conversation after she recounted how her career almost ended because of such issues

Wayoosi has also shard an experience with Dr Likee, even though he chooses not to believe it

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare, who has been off-screen for a while, recently granted an interview sharing her life experiences in the Kumawood industry.

The actress shared an experience with some evil-minded colleagues who consider extreme efforts to eliminate competition.

Wayoosi has shared his thoughts about the trending topic and his experiences of being targeted by peers who see him as a competition.

Wayoosi speaks against Kumwood juju

According to the actor, he forayed into acting with no problems with his legs. He suffered an injury later, which many have tagged as a spiritual attack. The actor said,

My colleagues keep saying its juju. I know its there but I don't believe in it.

In the interview, he established that Dr Likee has had a fair share of spiritual attacks in Kumwaood.

The situation is believed to have crippled business and forced some actors to quit acting. Former TV3 Mentor, 1 star Hakeem recently confessed that his time in Kumawood was cut short due to the dark dealings of some entertainers.

The reality TV star was featured in several movies, including Beyonce, Otan Hunu 1&2, and Way3 Afere, before his hiatus.

Ghanaians react to Wayoosi's claims

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wayoosi's claims.

ransbee said:

"Everything is juju in Ghana here😂😂😂Ignorance na disease o...oh africa..Dab3n....😂😂😂😂de3b3n juju😂😂massa forget"

Cheddar opoku 📶💸💰 wrote:

"HMMM LORD HELP THEM 🙁🙁"

Snr man 👌👌👌 remarked:

"not easy"

Kalybos blames his accident on juju

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Kweku Asante, popularly called Kalybos, had supported the claims that the Kumawood industry had crumbled because of entertainers' appetite for black magic.

The actor said he believes his first accident, which almost ended his life, was due to black magic manipulations after he tried to work on a Kumawood project.

