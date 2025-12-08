Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah has been trending after posting a new picture online

Details of the image caught many eyes as he showcased two of his newly acquired luxury cars

The photo featured a red Ferrari and an orange Lamborghini, with his outfit perfectly matching the colours

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye is embracing the Christmas season in grand fashion after unveiling what he calls his newest “toys.”

Richard Nii Armah Quaye shows off his new car selections on X. Image credit: Richard Nii Armah Quaye/X

The celebrated entrepreneur has set social media buzzing once again following an X post he shared on Sunday, November 7, 2025, which attracted widespread reactions across the country.

In his post, RNAQ delivered a motivational message urging the youth to stay focused on their long-term goals.

His words carried a tone of encouragement, especially for young people navigating challenges in pursuit of success.

“There is time for everything, just keep your eyes on the prize. Happy weekend to you all,” he wrote.

The photo attached to his message contributed greatly to the ongoing buzz. In it, he is seen seated comfortably in a white chair beside a small table holding a glass of a drink.

In his hands, he held a copy of Brian Tracy’s book, No Excuse: 21 Ways of Achieving Lasting Happiness and Success, a gesture many interpreted as a reminder of discipline and personal growth.

Richard Nii-Armah clears Lamborghini, Ferrari at Port

What intensified the reactions further was not only the motivational message but also the eye-catching background of the photo.

Behind him sat two luxury vehicles, a red Ferrari Purosangue and an orange Lamborghini, their striking colours forming a perfect complement to his outfit.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye shows off his new car collection, including an orange Lamborghini and a red Ferrari Purosangue. Image credit: @richardniiarmahquaye. Source: Instagram

Many observed that his red T-shirt and orange shorts were carefully chosen to match the theme of the cars.

The picture carried several visual cues that spoke to ambition and financial achievement, prompting young followers to share their interpretations online.

Although the exact prices of the cars were not stated publicly, YEN.com.gh conducted checks with manufacturer data from 2023.

At the time, the Ferrari Purosangue cost over $299,000, while the Lamborghini was estimated at $329,990, offering a glimpse into the value of his new acquisitions.

The excitement did not begin with this post alone. Days earlier, RNAQ had shared a video asking netizens whether he should go ahead and purchase the Ferrari.

Within just two days, another video surfaced online showing his team clearing not only the Ferrari but also the Lamborghini and several other high-end vehicles at the Tema Port.

This development amplified conversations and confirmed that he had indeed gone all in.

Watch the X post below.

Reactions to Richard Nii-Armah’s new car collection

YEN.com.gh gathered a variety of interesting reactions from X users who expressed admiration, humour, and curiosity:

@withAlvin__ wrote:

“Man of the year 😁.”

@1BongoIdeas commented:

“The Trassaco mansion and the garage gotta be flaunted at all cost. We know the game you’re playing.”

@_richieosei said:

“Senior Richard, nothing for junior Richard for Xmas... If you send way Richard no pop up, call MTN Ghana say wrong transaction!”

@killibwoygh remarked:

“Advising us without giving money diɛr yawa ooooh.”

@reallperry added:

“Don, this book deɛ you just open middle page oo—we all know you no read am.”

@SedinamBoss also wrote:

“Something small for the boy. I don’t tire, my boss.”

Richard Nii-Armah shares his struggles in life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bills Credit founder delivered an inspiring message at the 2025 Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards, where he shared his rise from poverty to prominence.

He spoke about the trials, sacrifices, and determination that shaped his journey, recalling moments when life pushed his family to their limits.

Despite the challenges, his story remains a testament to persistence, a theme he continues to emphasise through his work, speeches, and social media presence.

