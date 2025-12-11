UPSA has issued a fresh reminder to all WASSCE certificate holders hoping to apply for admission

The tertiary institution has also announced the final window for the 2025 application submission and portal closure

Prospective students who miss the deadline will have to wait for the next admission cycle in 2026

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has once again reminded prospective students about the fast-approaching deadline for submitting their 2025 applications.

A notice shared by @Voice_Of_UPSA on X reminded, emphasising that all applicants hoping to join the university must complete their submissions before the official closing date.

According to the post, the deadline as communicated on UPSA’s verified X account remains Friday, December 12, 2025, at exactly 5:00 p.m.

Once the clock strikes 5 p.m., the portal will go offline until the next admission window opens in 2026. UPSA's earlier published notice read:

“The deadline for application submission and closure of the application portal is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 12th December 2025. For further information, visit the University’s website: www.upsa.edu.gh or WhatsApp: 0303-937542 or email: admissions@upsamail.edu.gh.”

UPSA accepts applicants with D7

In a move that has encouraged many WASSCE candidates, the university reiterated its inclusive policy for applicants with lower grades.

The notice explained that holders of a D7 in any core subject still have an entry pathway, specifically through a two-year diploma programme.

After completing the diploma, students may proceed to top-up and earn their degree from UPSA. The institution stated:

“Applicants who obtained a grade of D7 in any core subject should return to step 3 of their online application form to change the chosen degree programme to the desired diploma programme.”

This renewed reminder comes at a time when WAEC has released the 2025 WASSCE results, with several reports highlighting a nationwide drop in performance.

Read the X post below.

How to apply to UPSA

With just a day remaining, interested candidates may purchase the Online Serial Number (e-voucher) from Access Bank, Ecobank, any Post Office, or by dialling USSD code *887*9# on all mobile networks.

Furthermore, applicants who have already applied are encouraged to log into the online portal to confirm that their details, Full Name, Date of Birth, Index Number, Exam Month and Year are correct.

Qualified applicants will receive an SMS notification.

Those who do not receive one may use their OSN (15-digit e-voucher number) to check their admission status and download their admission letter.

