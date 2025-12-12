Ebo Noah has come under intense scrutiny as questions emerge over whether he actually owns the modern-day ark he claims to be building

An Elmina resident insisted that the boat Ebo Noah claims as his is, in fact, a community-owned structure intended for fishing in the sea

Ghanaians who commented on the video have shared a mix of opinions on the latest remarks regarding Ebo Noah’s ark

Ebo Noah, the Ghanaian man who rose to prominence after announcing his plans to build arks following a vision, has faced growing criticism.

A resident of Elmina, the community where the supposed ark is located, insisted that Ebo Noah is not the owner.

According to him, the trending structure is not an ark but a fishing boat built collectively by community members for sea activities.

“I have received a lot of calls from around the world. It is not true. He is a content creator, that is how we know him,” the Elmina local, whose name was not shared, said.

The Elmina Local added that Ebo Noah’s claims are causing unnecessary fear and anxiety among innocent residents.

Ghanaian questions safetiness of Ebo Noah’s Ark

In an attached video, another individual visited the structure to inspect it firsthand. Climbing the unfinished wooden frame, he observed only the inner floor foundation.

The incomplete build raised questions about the safety and functionality of the structure, even if it were genuinely owned by Ebo Noah.

“This is the structure Ebo Noah climbed, saying he is building an ark. It is not an ark; it is a fishing boat. How are we supposed to survive in this if it rains?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Ebo Noah continues to share his plans for constructing ten arks, claiming they are preparation for a predicted flood.

He explained that the vessels will be sent to a single, undisclosed location until further divine instructions.

His statements have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with supporters intrigued and critics sceptical of his intentions.

Ebo Noah had previously prophesied a catastrophic flood that would threaten the earth.

In anticipation, he invited any individuals who believe in his prophecy and wish to secure a place in the ark to contact him.

The controversial seer’s latest updates continue to divide opinions, with many watching closely to see how the supposed project unfolds.

Peeps react to ownership of Ebo Noah's ark

YEN.com.gh has compiled several interesting comments on the video.

@abigail_ot32915 added:

"He better start building it now because we are expecting that flood."

@MarcusGarvJMMI shared:

"I was rooting for him, but there comes a point. Can his hometown fit in? Let alone 94 nations..."

@holamilekan70 wrote:

"Noah built for survival, Ebo Noah built for... attention."

@HyperGist_ wrote:

"He already got our attention. Mission accomplished. Lol."

@benmintahx wrote:

"When most people in a country aren’t working and have no money, they’ll always fall for things like this. If you have real projects or work, you won’t drop everything, pack your bags, and run to a content creator claiming rain will destroy the earth, so you must join an ark."

Ebo Noah suffers an accident while praying

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah was swept away by sea waves while praying, reportedly breaking his arm.

The preacher has claimed that God instructed him to build an ark to survive a global flood expected on Christmas Day in 2025.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news of his accident with mockery and scriptural references debunking his prophecy.

