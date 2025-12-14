Before Fatawu Issahaku became Ghana's king of long-range goals, Bernard Don Bortey was the nation's real deal

The Hearts of Oak legend scored an incredible own-half goal in the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup against South African opponents

Fatawu Issahaku has built a solid reputation for scoring scintillating goals from his own half and leaving goalkeepers hapless

Across two moments and two eras, Ghanaian football fans are once again locked in a passionate debate after witnessing two outrageous goals scored more than two decades apart.

Each launched from inside the player’s own half, each etched into memory for very different reasons. One came on African soil in 2004, the other in England in 2025.

Don Bortey and Fatawu Issahaku's own-half goals two decades apart split fans. Image credit: David Rogers, HeartsofOak

Source: Getty Images

Now, the question is: which was greater?

Don Bortey’s audacious strike against Santos

On October 31, 2004, Cape Town bore witness to one of the most iconic goals in African club football history. Playing in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, Hearts of Oak faced Santos in a tense encounter that demanded inspiration. Don Bortey delivered exactly that.

Spotting the goalkeeper off his line, the mercurial winger unleashed an astonishing effort from inside his own half. The ball sailed perfectly over the stranded keeper and nestled into the net, silencing the home crowd and igniting wild celebrations from the Phobians.

That single moment decided the match, as Hearts secured a famous 1–0 victory away from home.

The goal was more than just spectacular; it proved decisive. Hearts of Oak finished top of their group and carried that momentum all the way to continental glory.

According to Wikipedia, the campaign ended with a dramatic final victory over arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, sealing the club’s maiden CAF Confederation Cup title.

Bortey’s strike has since lived on through grainy but cherished viral clips, replayed endlessly whenever great African goals are discussed.

Watch Bortey's long-range strike vs. Santos in 2004 in the YouTube video below.

Fatawu Issahaku’s modern-day magic

Fast forward to Saturday, December 13, 2025, and another Ghanaian lit up social media with a moment of pure brilliance.

This time, the stage was the English Championship. Leicester City were locked in battle with Ipswich Town when Fatawu Issahaku once again showed his fondness for the spectacular.

Abdul Fatawu of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leicester City and Ipswich Town at The King Power Stadium on December 13, 2025. Image credit: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Known for his fearless shooting range, Fatawu spotted the opportunity and struck from his own half with confidence and precision.

The ball flew beyond goalkeeper Christian Walton and into the net, sending the King Power faithful into disbelief as Leicester went on to claim a 3–1 victory.

Watch Fatawu Issakaku's incredible strike against Ipswich Town, posted by the Sky Bet Championship on X below.

Within minutes, the goal flooded timelines, drawing comparisons to the very best long-range strikes the game has ever seen, as The Sun featured.

Unlike a one-off wonder, Fatawu has made long-distance goals part of his identity. He has scored from improbable ranges time and again, making defenders and goalkeepers think twice whenever he’s on the ball.

Viral videos of his latest effort continue to circulate, fueling debate among fans split between nostalgia and modern flair.

With Bortey now retired and Fatawu still only 21, fans can look forward to many more breathtaking long-range strikes from the Black Stars winger.

Fatawu's 65-yard goal against Ipswich Town

Earlier, YEN.com.gh provided extensive coverage of Fatawu Issahaku’s sensational long-range strike against Ipswich Town.

The goal has since gone viral, earning the former Dreams FC player considerable recognition and respect from both fans and pundits.

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh