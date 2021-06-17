A judge in the United States of America, Carlos Moore, has shown off his new home upgrades that came with a pool, large kitchen, and pond

As Carlos said he is ready for the summer season, many thronged his comment section, wanting to know when the parties will be

There were also people who commended his house and the large beautiful swimming pool, saying they would love to have them

A judge identified as Carlos Moore has shown off his palatial building that has everything for a party.

Posting photos of the building on LinkedIn, the man said he just built a new swimming pool and outside kitchen as he gets ready for summer.

The house is made of great luxuries that amazed people. Photo source: LinkedIn/Carlos Moore

Everything is set!

The snap showed a neat pool that is big enough to accommodate guests during parties. The kitchen is also wide enough for outdoor use.

There is a pond nearby that gives the house's landscape a beautiful look. People can sit close to it as they luxuriate in nature.

As if all those luxuries are not enough, there is also a pool house. Many could not stop praising the upgrades.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Leslie "Bunny" Street said:

"Gorgeous! What time does the pool party start!!!!!"

Barbara K. said:

"Awesome, enjoy the fruits of your labor. Really nice setting!"

Crissy Mullins said:

"You have a beautiful place!"

Alyssa Ring jooked:

"Looks terrible, I’ll take it all off your hands!"

A man and his decor

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man, with the handle @scozky, showed that simplistic design always does it when it comes to interior decor.

Sharing photos of his beautiful bedroom, the man said the design he has in mind for it is just 80% complete and internet users loved it.

Despite the fact that he will still be putting finishing touches to the decor, it already has a classy look with the man's minimalistic use of furniture.

