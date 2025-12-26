Ghanaian fans are eager to see if Eddie Nketiah will switch allegiance to represent the Black Stars at the 2026 World Cup

As excitement builds over the possibility of Eddie Nketiah switching allegiance to Ghana for the 2026 World Cup, the Crystal Palace striker’s rise from the streets of Lewisham to Premier League prominence remains inspiring.

Born on May 30, 1999, Nketiah grew up in South London, developing his football skills despite the challenges of city life. His talent was soon spotted by Arsenal’s academy, where he climbed through the youth ranks before making his senior debut in 2017.

Over the years, Nketiah’s career milestones, key goals, and standout performances have cemented him as one of England’s most promising young forwards. (en.wikipedia.org)

Eddie Nketiah’s career so far

According to StatMuse, Nketiah began his professional journey with Arsenal, impressing fans with his poise in front of goal. Across all competitions, he recorded 149 appearances, 23 goals, and 6 assists, demonstrating consistency and composure beyond his years.

In August 2024, he made a high-profile £30 million transfer to Crystal Palace, where he quickly made his mark, scoring decisive goals, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Liverpool, as noted by TalkSPORT.

In addition to club success, Nketiah has represented England at youth levels, holding the record as the highest goalscorer for the U21 side.

Eddie Nketiah’s Luxurious car collection

With his success on the pitch, Nketiah has curated a collection of luxury vehicles that reflect both style and performance.

Nketiah's Lamborghini Urus Performante

Nketiah owns a Lamborghini Urus Performante, a high-performance SUV known for its sleek design and blistering speed. Priced at around £200,000, according to Heraldonline, it accelerates from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, making it one of the fastest SUVs available.

Watch Nketiah's Lamborghini Urus Performante in this video.

Eddie Nketiah's Range Rover Sport SVR

Before the Lamborghini, Nketiah drove a Range Rover Sport SVR, a luxurious yet powerful SUV priced at approximately $175,000, according to a Ghanaweb report. The SVR blends elegance with performance, perfectly suited to a professional footballer’s lifestyle.

These vehicles highlight Nketiah’s appreciation for precision engineering and luxury, mirroring the dedication he shows on the pitch.

Eddie Nketiah's possible Ghana call-up

As speculation intensifies over whether Eddie Nketiah might switch international allegiance to Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a Ghanaian football administrator, Kwame Anane, recently weighed in during an interview with YEN.com.gh, saying:

“Eddie is a top footballer. We all know that but I think the decision rests with Otto Addo.''

How Ghana could line up with Eddie Nketiah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explored the most likely formation Otto Addo could deploy in case the Ghana Football Association decided to have Eddie Nketiah switch allegiance to represent the Black Stars.

As things stand now, the Crystal Palace attacker is eligible to play for either England or the West African nation.

