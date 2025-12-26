Chelsea icon John Mikel Obi is making headlines with his all-time Premier League starting XI (1992–2025)

Mikel included expected talents, but also caused a stir when he omitted popular names such as Ryan Giggs and Michael Essien

Legendary goalkeeper Petr Cech was selected as Obi pays tribute to his former Chelsea teammate

Chelsea great and Nigerian football legend John Mikel Obi has unveiled his all-time Premier League XI, generating buzz and discussion among fans.

The former midfield maestro, celebrated for his tactical brilliance and decorated career at Stamford Bridge, attracted attention with a blend of anticipated selections and unexpected exclusions.

John Mikel Obi snubs Michael Essien from his all-time Premier League XI. Image credit: Jamie McDonaldo, UEFA

Source: Getty Images

Mikel’s dream lineup features some of the greatest players to ever grace the English top flight, reflecting his years of experience playing alongside and against football’s elite, as noted by TalkSPORT.

However, the exclusion of a few big names, such as Michael Essien, has left supporters talking, as the ex-Super Eagles captain shared his personal choices in what he described as his “ultimate Premier League team.”

Now, check out Mikel Obi's Premier League all-time XI below.

Goalkeeper: Petr Cech

Mikel revealed he considered Peter Schmeichel but ultimately chose Petr Čech, saying he “couldn’t leave him out” due to Čech holding the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history.

Back in the day, when a goalkeeper’s main job was simply to keep the ball out of the net, Čech did it brilliantly, recording 202 shutouts, according to Transfermarkt.

Mikel Obi picks Chelsea great Petr Cech in his all-time Premier League XI. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

Right-back: Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker earns a place in Mikel Obi’s all-time Premier League XI thanks to his dominant spell at Manchester City, where he won six league titles. Widely regarded as one of the best full-backs of his generation, even Pep Guardiola praised his ability to shut down top wingers.

Centre-back: John Terry

Mikel didn’t hesitate when picking his first centre-back, as he picked his ex-Chelsea teammate, John Terry. While Chelsea players feature prominently in his XI, Terry’s inclusion isn’t controversial.

The former defender led some of Chelsea’s greatest teams, helping the club secure five Premier League titles and scoring more goals than any other defender in English top-flight history.

Centre-back: Tony Adams

Picking John Terry’s defensive partner was a tough call for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mikel Obi. He surprised many by selecting Arsenal legend Tony Adams over options like Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, or Virgil van Dijk.

Mikel noted that while Rio was exceptional, Adams brought unmatched presence, strength, and aggression. About Van Dijk, he said the Dutch defender is brilliant but might have struggled against top strikers of his era, including Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, and Didier Drogba.

Left-back: Ashley Cole

For the left-back position, Mikel made a clear choice, insisting that Ashley Cole deserved the spot. He believes Cole is the best left-back in Premier League history, noting that while Patrice Evra is a friend, Cole’s performances for Chelsea and Arsenal were on another level.

Even with modern players like Andy Robertson in the mix, Cole remains the standard for excellence in the role.

Right-midfield: Mohamed Salah

Mikel included Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, one of only two active Premier League players, in his XI. He praised Salah’s record-breaking exploits but noted, he would have loved to see him make more impact in big games.

Central-midfield: Paul Scholes

Mikel’s playmaker spot went to the Manchester United great Paul Scholes, leaving out icons like Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira, Steven Gerrard, and even his former teammate Frank Lampard.

The ex-Nigerian insisted that if he were building a 4-3-3, he would pick Keane, Vieira, and Gerrard, but they’re very similar. As such, he settled on Scholes.

Central-midfield: N’Golo Kanté

For the defensive midfield role, Mikel opted for N’Golo Kanté over legends like Vieira, Keane, Claude Makele, and Michael Essien. The former Stoke City player explained that, in his ideal team, he needs someone who can break up play, cover ground, and dictate the tempo, and Kante does that brilliantly.

Left-midfield: Eden Hazard

For the left-sided midfield position, Mikel didn’t hesitate to name Eden Hazard, hailing the Belgian as one of the best players he had ever played with. According to Mikel Obi, Ryan Giggs was incredible for over 20 years, but in terms of sheer quality, Hazard was exceptional.

Striker: Didier Drogba & Thierry Henry

Finally, Didier Drogba secured his place, giving Chelsea a strong presence up front, while Mikel completed the dream XI with Thierry Henry.

For this selection, Mikel Obi said, Henry could play No.10 or No.9; his pace, power, and skill made him unstoppable for a few years. Nobody could stop him.

In total, six former Chelsea players feature in Mikel’s all-time Premier League XI, reflecting both his personal experiences and his eye for pure quality over stats alone.

Mikel rated Michael Essien over Makele, Kante

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mikel Obi praised Michael Essien, highlighting his influence at Chelsea, as he picked the Ghanaian over legends N’Golo Kanté and Claude Makélélé.

Mikel celebrated how all three midfielders left a lasting mark on the Blues with their dominance and consistency.

Source: YEN.com.gh