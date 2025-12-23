Hassan Ayariga arrived at the Supercar Spectacle in a classic 1980s car, attracting attention from young attendees.

The founder of All People's Congress (APC) took time to advise the youth, stressing the importance of hard work, prayer, honesty and sincerity as keys to success

Hassan Ayariga inspired the crowd by explaining that wealth can come from consistency and volume, not only from selling expensive products

At a recent Supercar Spectacle event, held on December 21, 2025, at the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra, Ghana, Hassan Ayariga got people talking when he showed up in a well-maintained classic car from the 1980s.

Hassan Ayariga tells youth how hard work and honesty lead to success. Image credit: Hassan Ayariga

Source: Facebook

Hassan Ayariga drew admiration from car lovers and young attendees.

When the politician and All People's Congress (APC) founder and flagbearer was cruising in his car, a group of young men gathered around him.

They were there not only to check out the vehicle but also to hear what Ayariga had to say, seeing him as someone with experience.

Hassan Ayariga advised the youth

Ayariga spoke to them, using the time to share life advice based on discipline, faith, and hard work.

Speaking calmly, Ayariga encouraged the youth to work hard and pray, stating that faith helps protect their progress.

All People's Congress (APC) founder said that prayer keeps bad things away from what they are building through their work.

He also told the young men to be honest in what they do, explaining that being truthful is a good base for success.

He said that honesty can open doors that shortcuts can't.

Hassan Ayariga also used the expensive cars as an example, telling the young people that they should be motivated by what they see.

Hassan Ayariga shared a business idea

He explained that wealth does not have to come from selling costly items.

Doing something regularly and doing it a lot can also make you successful.

To make his point clear, he said that someone who sells water can get rich without having luxury goods. If someone sells a hundred thousand bottles of water in a month, they can become wealthy.

Watch the trending video of Hassan Ayariga on TikTok below:

Besides the display of cars, Ayariga made the event a lesson on having a purpose, being patient, and how to find success, reminding young people that being great starts with how you think and with honest work.

Ibrahim Mahama's son showed his drifting skills

Ibrahim Mahama Jr grabbed widespread attention after thrilling fans with impressive drifting skills at the maiden Supercar Spectacle event.

The programme, organised by businessman Ibrahim Mahama's son in conjunction with Osei Kwame Despite's son, was held at the Borteyman Sports Complex on December 21, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahama Jr's drifting performance stirred reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians praising his passion and skill for cars.

Hassan Ayariga goes viral as he drives a 2025 Jeep Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 in East Legon. Photo credit: @1957news

Source: TikTok

Hassan Ayariga flaunted his 2025 Jeep Apocalypse

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician Hassan Ayariga has flaunted his new expensive 2025 Jeep Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 in Ghana.

According to checks by YEN.com.gh, the luxury car reportedly costs over $200,000 as listed on the company's website.

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Ghanaian blogger 1957news shared the video on Facebook.

Source: YEN.com.gh