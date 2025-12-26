Only one Ghanaian player featured in Sportsbible’s list of the 100 best footballers in the world right now

Ousmane Dembele topped the ranking ahead of stars like Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal, and Erling Haaland

Fans have reacted with mixed opinions, praising some picks while questioning several omissions and placements

Sportsbible has released its list of the 100 best footballers in the world right now, and the rankings have sparked widespread debate across the global football community.

Notably, only one Ghanaian player managed to make the prestigious list, underlining the competitive nature of the modern game at the very top.

Antoine Semenyo is the only Ghanaian star featured in the world’s top 100 footballers by Sportsbible right now. Image credit: Black Stars

Topping the Sportsbible rankings is Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, who enjoyed a sensational 2024/25 season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French winger was instrumental as PSG completed a historic treble, capped by their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, firmly establishing himself as the standout player in world football.

Second place once again went to Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona. The teenage sensation, who finished runner-up in the 2025 Ballon d’Or race, continues to defy his age with mature, match-winning performances at both club and international level.

PSG midfielder Vitinha claimed third spot after a dominant 2024/25 season that showcased his control, intelligence, and consistency in midfield.

In fourth place is Kylian Mbappé, now at Real Madrid, with the World Cup winner still regarded as one of the most lethal forwards in the game and PSG’s all-time top scorer.

Harry Kane rounded out the top five after winning the 2024/25 Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, taking his career goal tally to an astonishing 473 goals, as Wikipedia noted.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City was ranked sixth, followed by Achraf Hakimi in seventh. Barcelona’s Raphinha placed eighth, Mohamed Salah ninth, and Pedri completed the top ten.

However, Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth was the only Ghanaian footballer to make the list, with the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, Mohammed Salisu, and Jordan Ayew not regarded.

Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo. Image credit: Robin Jones

See Sportsbible's 100 best players of 2025 in the image below.

Fans react to100 best player list

Meanwhile, fans have taken to social media to share mixed reactions to the rankings. While many agreed with the inclusion and ordering of most of the stars on the list, others raised concerns about certain placements and notable omissions, sparking lively debate among football supporters.

Check out some of the Facebook comments below.

Ubdirashid: ''83. Frank Zambo, 84. Anguissa. Someone is getting fired.''

Daz Owls: ''So the Guardian got one of its work experience kids who knew 100 football players to write a list!''

Knowledge Wisdom: ''There is no such thing as "best" player in this . Everyone has their own opinion about who's the best song might say Haaland, some Mbappe others Yamal, honestly l hate these kind of posts so much, They need to understand not "EVERYONE" can agree on the same thing "EVER"''

100 best players of all-time

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sportsbible’s list of the 100 greatest footballers of all time once again omitted Abedi Pele, one of Africa’s most celebrated icons.

The absence of the Ghanaian legend sparked disappointment among fans, who believe his influence and achievements deserve global recognition.

