Andre Ayew’s next move could determine whether he makes a dramatic return to the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

A respected Ghanaian journalist believes a Hearts of Oak switch, not another foreign deal, is Ayew’s best career decision

The veteran forward’s future is under intense scrutiny as fans debate whether homecoming is the key to reviving his international career

Andre “Dede” Ayew has been advised to think carefully about his next career move following the end of his spell with French top-flight side Le Havre, with strong voices warning against another switch abroad.

The former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner is currently unattached after his contract with expired on July 1 of this year, closing the chapter on a two-year stay in Ligue 1.

As he weighs his options, football fans across Ghana are closely following developments, eager to see where the veteran forward will land next.

Renowned Ghanaian sports journalist Raymond Nyamador believes the answer lies closer to home.

In his view, a return to the Ghana Premier League, specifically with Accra Hearts of Oak, could significantly improve Ayew’s chances of reclaiming a place in the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With Ayew now officially a free agent, as listed on Transfermarkt, speculation surrounding his future has intensified. Despite his age, the experienced attacker has shown he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nyamador urged Ayew to seriously consider joining Hearts of Oak, arguing that such a move could reignite his Black Stars ambitions under head coach Otto Addo.

He explained that playing regularly in the domestic league would increase Ayew’s visibility and signal his commitment to contributing to local football development.

Nyamador also cautioned against the idea of moving to another foreign club, particularly in less competitive or obscure leagues. According to him, that route could further diminish Ayew’s chances of earning a national team recall.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most decorated footballers, having earned over 120 caps for the Black Stars, according to Wikipedia.

However, his absence from recent squads has fueled discussion about whether his international journey is nearing its conclusion.

For Nyamador, a move to Hearts of Oak represents the clearest pathway back into contention, with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching.

Beyond the national team implications, the journalist stressed that Ayew’s return would have wider benefits. Signing for one of Ghana’s most successful and popular clubs would generate significant attention and could help revive interest and enthusiasm in the local league, as the likes of Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan recently did.

Standing ovation for Andre Ayew

Earlier this year, YEN.com.gh reported on the emotional tribute paid to Ayew by Le Havre supporters, who gave him a standing ovation.

This followed the club’s final Ligue 1 match of the 2024/25 season on May 17, a fitting farewell to a respected figure who left his mark both on and off the pitch.

