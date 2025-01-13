Dr Likee, in a video, got mobbed by a massive crowd as he left C Confion's funeral grounds in Buokrom

The comic actor received cheers as he hopped into a newly purchased and unregistered Ford Bronco Raptor

The video of Dr Likee jumping into a new Ford Bronco Raptor triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Famous Kumawood actor Dr Likee flaunted a new Ford Bronco Raptor at his protégé C Confion on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Buokrom Government School Park in Kumasi.

The famous movie star, who rose to prominence in recent years for his skits on YouTube, was among several top Ghanaian celebrities who attended the public funeral, including Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win, Agya Koo, Wayoosi, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Apostle John Prah, Kwaku Manu, and Oboy Salinko.

The late C Confion passed away at 28 on December 20, 2024, after being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) with a severe illness.

Dr Likee flaunts new Ford Bronco Raptor

Dr Likee stole the spotlight as he exited the Buokrom Government School Park and prepared to return home after the late C Confion's funeral concluded successfully.

The comic actor was mobbed by a large crowd, including older adults and children, who cheered him as he walked to an expensive plush car parked by the roadside.

Dr Likee, who recently attracted attention for walking barefoot at an airport, was accompanied by his team members and security personnel as he hopped into the backseat of a newly acquired and unregistered Ford Bronco Raptor.

The large crowd, amazed by the beauty of the 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor, rushed to the car to catch a glimpse and praise the actor for what appeared to be his new acquisition.

Per checks on the internet, a 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor has a starting price of around $91,730, which is equivalent to GH₵1,353,017.50.

The Raptor model was recently added to Ford Bronco's family of superior SUVs. Its new design follows the blueprint of the F-150 Raptor in many ways, starting with competition-level off-road technology and hardware.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is a four-door-only model with a Ford Performance-tuned 3.0L EcoBoost V6 engine targeted to produce 418 horsepower.

In its interior, the 2024 Bronco Raptor comes standard with a High Package that includes SYNC4, a 12-inch touchscreen with swipe capability, an information on-demand panel, and enhanced voice recognition.

Other unique technology features of the expensive car include an exterior camera with 360-degree viewing capability.

Below is the video of Dr Likee hopping into the 2024 Ford Bronco Raptor:

Dr Likee's Ford Bronco Raptor stirs reactions

The video of Dr Likee hopping into the new Ford Bronco Raptor triggered many reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Nana D commented:

"Aka, he will sell it one time and go for a small one that's his life."

Ferguson said:

"Na YouTube no, money dey inside saaa."

Big Joe commented:

"The man is blessed ✌️."

Chairman said:

"Are you guys implying Aka can't afford this car? Seems you don't know Aka..😅😅."

Sadybabe@20 commented:

"So Ras nene get money like dat🥹😅?"

eadomakoyaw said:

"Settings nkoaa. It’s a rented car."

Papa Kumasi ignores Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Kumasi ignored his colleague Lil Win as the latter attempted to shake the former's hands at C Confion's funeral.

The Wezzy Empire leader received a joyous crowd ovation as he greeted the attendees, including Dr Likee, at the funeral grounds.

The video of Papa Kumasi and Lil Win's interaction garnered negative reactions from some Ghanaians on social media.

