Shatta Wale, in a video, toured his new $2.5 million mansion with his daughter Cherissa for the first time

The musician's daughter was amazed by the vast land size as they toured around the entire compound

The video of Shatta Wale and his daughter touring his new mansion triggered reactions on social media

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale courted attention as he toured his new mansion with his daughter, Cherissa.

Shatta Wale tours his new $2.5 million mansion with his daughter. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah

Source: Facebook

The SM boss recently announced the acquisition of a new mansion at the Trassaco Estate for a reported $2.5 million, equivalent to GH₵36,739,798, after returning to Ghana from his performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.

Shatta Wale shared videos of his new mansion as he and his associate hung out at a small party. The dancehall musician hosted a close friend, rapper Medikal, at his new home, and they were spotted walking on a lawn in the mansion and later spending quality time indoors.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker's girlfriend, Maali, who recently welcomed a daughter with the musician, was spotted visiting the house a few days after its acquisition.

The SM boss' beautifully painted new house has two big swimming pools at the back and a big compound with a garage filled with his numerous expensive luxurious cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and Range Rover.

A grass pavement was perfectly erected at the entrance of Shatta Wale's mansion to provide beautiful scenery. Some trees were planted in the home's backyard to provide shade and air and beautify the landscape.

Shatta Wale tours new mansion with daughter

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale embarked on a tour of his new mansion, showing her some of the beautiful places in the big compound.

The dancehall musician and his daughter expressed excitement as they checked out the garage and a mini-parking lot filled with expensive, luxurious vehicles.

During their interaction, the SM boss shared his interest in acquiring a second Lamborghini Urus in addition to the one he bought in 2024.

Shatta Wale noted that his girlfriend had fallen in love with the new mansion after visiting the premises for the first time.

The musician's daughter was amazed by the vast land size as they toured around the garden and the boys' quarters before moving to the backyard to see the big swimming pool.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale touring his new mansion with Cherissa:

Shatta Wale's mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hans Architectural Firm commented:

"I love how Shatta Wale behaves whenever he is with his daughter 🥰."

Richie said:

"First Ghana Artiste to have this kind of house. American lifestyle. Kudos my King 👑! Paaah! paaah! paaah!🙌🏽💯❤️."

Moasante commented:

"Nice one champion. If possible, let mummy move in wai."

Big Tunde said:

"This guy is what we call inspiration 💯."

Fx Prophet commented:

"Rich people always wanna have space cos people talk too much."

YrnCartoon said:

"With money, all things are possible."

Sherry_giovanni commented:

"This young lady speaks impeccable English language. Pahpahpah."

Shatta Wale snubs female fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale snubbed a female fan who wanted his attention after encountering him in public for the first time.

The dancehall musician refused to take photos with the fan while his girlfriend and baby mama Maali was around.

Many fans applauded Shatta Wale for ignoring the female fan and staying loyal to his girlfriend.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh