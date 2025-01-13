Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse is the first female full professor and head of the Physics Department at the University of Ghana

The climate expert is also the first Ghanaian to be elected as Vice Chair of the UN IPCC Bureau Working Group 1

When her achievements were shared on social media, several people thronged the comment section to celebrate her

Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse is the first female full professor of physics at the University of Ghana.

She is also the first female head of the Physics Department at the University of Ghana, having been appointed to the position in 2023.

Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse is the first female Physics Professor at Ghana's premier university. Photo credit: @amabrowneklutse

As a full professor, she is the youngest professor of physics in Ghana. Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse is also the first Ghanaian elected to the UN IPCC (United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) Bureau as the Vice-Chair of Working Group 1.

Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse was born on May 23, 1981, at Nyanfeku Ekroful in the Central region of Ghana. She attended Anomabo Methodist Primary and JHS for her basic education.

She attended Mfantsiman Girls Secondary School and the University of Cape Coast for her secondary and tertiary education.

Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse studied BSc Physics at the University of Cape Coast and pursued her PhD Climatology at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

In a post on X, @ElormKadu mentioned that Prof Nana Ama Browne Klutse worked at the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute.

She also worked as the Remote Sensing Manager at the GIS and Climate Centre and as a senior research scientist at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

She is also a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). After enumerating her achievements, @ElormKadu suggested that President John Mahama should appoint her as a Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, or Education.

Reactions to Prof Nana Browne Klutse's achievements

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to @ElormKadu's post. Read them below.

@KwasiAgyem65658 said:

"Even Prof Frimpong Boateng couldn't save the environment ministry ma climatologist."

@ElormKadu responded:

"Was he a minister or an environmentalist or did he do any program pertaining the mentioned field?"

@sakyi_rich85 wrote:

"Meanwhile @OfficialNDCGh will never brag about having the men and women. Yaanom de3 they will mention Wontumi's name and claim to have solid men blablabla."

@rollcallmaster said:

"And she was in the trenches doing the campaign. I endorse her nomination, @JDMahama."

@S_quaysonn wrote:

"We don’t only have the men, we have the women too🔥."

@IamLISER said:

"This woman deserves this position and even more, she really worked hard for the party."

@SakpakuBen66384 wrote:

"This my Prof. Klutse campaigned brutal for NDC. She must be commended for that effort. Kudos. I watched her everywhere she went."

