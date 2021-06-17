Iddrisu Kande is an artisan and founder of Marouf Aluminium Fabrications (MAF)

Marouf Aluminium Fabrications is a dealer of sliding doors and windows, louvre windows, balustrades, swing doors, among others

The entrepreneur recently spoke to YEN.com.gh

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Iddrisu Kande, has carved a niche in a male-dominated building and supplies industry.

She runs her business called Marouf Aluminium Fabrications (MAF), a venture that deals in sliding doors and windows, louvre windows, balustrades, projected windows, partitioning, swing doors, among others.

The businesswoman has young people including men who are understudying her to become experts in framing aluminium.

Boss lady: Meet Iddrisu Kande the CEO of Marouf Aluminium Fabrications. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Located at the Timber market off the Tema-Afienya road, she has made strides in the field.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, Kande admitted that she has faced setbacks due to her gender, revealing that people still think that the field is a reserve of men.

''I faced some challenges when I first started but I was determined to make it. I now have people that I train. It's not easy but people have come to accept that a woman can breakthrough in a male-dominated profession,'' she said.

Source: Yen