One of Stonebwoy's staunch admirers, Black Farayi couldn't hide his joy over the gesture he received from his favourite musician's wife

The content creator indicated that he had received an undisclosed amount of cash from Dr Louisa

Black Farayi expressed his profound gratitude to the celebrity couple for their heartwarming gesture

A Ghanaian content creator Black Farayi recently heaped praises on Stonebwoy and his wife in a video that has garnered significant traction online.

Black Farayi thanks Dr Louisa and Stonebwoy for their gift. Photo source: DrLouisa, BlackFarayi

Source: Instagram

Black Farayi has gone viral on several occasions thanks to his witty performances of some of Stonebwoy's cult dance classics.

The viral content creator who seems to have a good command over the Jamaican Patois has popped up on Stonebwoy's radar.

The Jejereje hitmaker has cosigned Black Farayi and continues to support his craft behind the sc

The content creator claims to have received a gift from Dr Louisa and her husband who have become fans of his viral content.

Dr Louisa and Stonebwoy have gradually built an empire and do not mind letting fans in on their journey together. They often keep hardcore fans close and help those in need through their Livingstone Foundation which his wife runs.

Black Farayi's gift stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Farayi's appreciation video to Stonebwoy and his wife.

hakimsulegally986 said:

"Keep it on bro you are the fan of stonebwoy you really support you no stonebwoy no Ghana beam a boy."

Mr. Samuel Adofo wrote:

"When I heard the sound of your voice I taught it was Stone oo wow 🤩 🔥🔥."

Boss lady dripping 👑💓 remarked:

My words has come to pass may God bless BHIM nation family. Where are those saying that he won't mind him shame on u all 💪🙌

humbleclasstest1 shared:

"Bless for noticing the good thing the Bhim nation president and his wife did for you and appreciate them ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

TESTIMONY commented:

"I told you there are more blessings to come and that is what you are experiencing keep the fire 🔥 burning 💕🔥💕💫🌍BHIM Nation to the wiase."

Possible solution shared:

"Not everything need camera to avoid unnecessary pressure from friends thank you Bhim president continue to help people behind camera."

Source: YEN.com.gh