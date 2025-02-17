Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have disclosed that the man behind the death of Nana Pooley has been identified

The Ghana Police Service are on the hunt for the man, who goes by the name Braimah, and is reportedly on the run

Asante Kotoko and the football fraternity gathered in Kumasi on Sunday to observe the week funeral of Nana Pooley

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have disclosed that the person behind the death of staunch fan, Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, has been identified.

The Asante Kotoko fan passed away two weeks ago after he was reportedly stabbed by another person in Nsuatre.

The Ghana Police Service immediately launched an investigation into the fan's death, leading to the identification of the culprit.

Kotoko disclose that man behind death of Nana Pooley has been identified. Photo: Twitter/ @Asante_nation.

Source: Twitter

However, he is yet to be found as reports indicates the man, known as Braimah, is on the run.

"Now it means that one person is still at large; he's called Brimah. The police, per their facts, said that he actually stabbed the deceased person to death," the Public Relations Officer of the club, Lawyer Sarfo Duku disclosed to the media.

"In fact, according to the police, and I’m referring to their facts, which are now a public document, all the accused persons have admitted that it was that guy called Brimah, who is now at large, that stabbed Pooley to death."

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the club, fans and members of the football fraternity attended the One-Week observation of Nana Pooley, to show solidarity to the family of the deceased fan.

Ghana Premier League on hold

Following the death of Nana Pooley, the Ghana Football Association immediately suspended the matchday 20 fixtures.

There have been talks of a potential return between the Ghana FA and Kumasi Asante Kotoko as well as Hearts of Oak, but a decision is yet to be taken.

The two most glamorous clubs in the country presented a joint statement to the FA, demainding a number of proposals to be met before football returns.

Part of their proposals was the safety and security of their fans, as well as making the league autonomous.

Pooley's family observe one week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife and children of the late Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley, were left in uncontrollable tears at the one week observation of the fan.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, who is popularly known as Nana Pooley, tragically lost his life following a heated moment at the matchday 19 Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

Following his passing, friends, family, supporters and sympathizers gathered in Kumasi to pay respect to the staunch Kotoko fan.

