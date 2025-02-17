Global site navigation

McBrown Overjoyed As Ansah The Artist Gifts Her Drawings That Look Like Her, Video
by  Geraldine Amoah 3 min read
  • Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown received two drawings from talented Ghanaian artist Ansah the Artist on Onua Showtime
  • Her priceless reaction melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as McBrown was in awe that the drawings looked like her
  • Others also applauded Ansah the Artist for his incredible work and for being intentional about making his works known

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed when a talented Ghanaian artist, Ansah the Artist, presented her with beautiful drawings of herself.

Nana Ama McBrown, Ansah the Artist, Onua Showtime, McBrown's movies, Drawings about McBrown
Ansah The Artist gifts Nana Ama McBrown two drawings. Image Credit: @ansahtheartist
Source: TikTok

McBrown receives portrait drawings

During the Sunday, February 16, 2025, edition of Onua Showtime, Mrs McBrown Mensah was presented with two drawings.

This comes after the artist took to his TikTok account to show his follwoers how he made the drawings and pleaded with his followers to tag McBrown to draw her attention to them.

McBrown responded to the artist and told him to bring it to the Onua Showtime studios, which he did with joy.

Upon receiving the gift, she was taken aback at how the drawings resembled her as she beamed with a bright smile.

In the caption of the video, Ansah noted that McBrown's response to his work was incredibly positive.

"Her response to my work was incredibly positive 🇬🇭🙇🏽."

He also made another post where he shared memorable pictures of his encounter with McBrown's Sunflower Oil and in the caption, he was overwhelmed with emotions at how welcoming she was.

"She absolutely loved my work 😍❤️."

Reactions to McBrown seeing the drawings

Many people applauded Ansah the Artist as they shared positive reviews on the drawings he made of the Onua Showtime host.

McBrown's priceless reaction after being gifted the drawings melted the hearts of many people.

Below are the opinions of social media users about McBrown receiving the beautiful drawings from the talented Ghanaian artist:

Nana Yaa said:

Nana is real,love the way she made you sit near her. Congratulations dear

treasurelynbaebs said:

"I said it immediately I saw this post B4 you letting her see it that ,Nana will surely love this cuz infact this is very beautiful......Dear, God bless you that's my prayer for you... keep it up"

Abena macblack said:

"You’re whoever you think you’re when it comes to what you do.Perriodtt!!"

Sunshine said:

"Bro you are really talented and unique on this planet I love ❤️so beautiful 🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️."

Rebekah💓🧚‍♀️ said:

"I always watch your art work and just like them and go but this one in particular, my dear you nailed it. It's soooo realistic. May you move to greater heights 😍🔥🔥. God bless your work🙏."
Empress Gifty copies McBrown's outfit

YEN.com.gh reported that renowned gospel singer Empress Gifty captivated many online when she donned a tulle corset dress similar to the one actress Nana Ama McBrown wore in November 2024.

Her stunning outfit, crafted from salmon-coloured fabric, made a bold statement as she hosted UTV's United Showbiz on Saturday, February 15 2025.

Fans could not stop admiring how the Watch Me singer dazzled in the elegant corset gown while hosting the show.

Source: YEN.com.gh

