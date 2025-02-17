A young Ghanaian man shared how a sweet act to his girlfriend while in Senior High School nearly got him sacked from school

The young man said his mother and the school's housemaster came to his rescue so he could continue and complete his education

Several social media users who saw the post thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on the incident he explained

A Ghanaian man said he gave his school fees to his girlfriend and ended up being dismissed when it was time to write exams.

According to the young man, his mother gave him the money for his fees but he decided to use it to further his relationship.

A young Ghanaian man explains his sacking from an exam hall after giving his school fees to his girlfriend. Photo credit: @Silent Beads & Getty Images.

In a Facebook video, the young man said he thought he could raise the money to pay the fees before the exam date. However, he was unable to raise the money.

“That was in SHS. So I used my school fees I gave part to my girlfriend, hoping I’d get money somewhere but at the end of the day I didn’t get the money then. I had to be sacked from school during exams.”

“My housemaster was actually friends with my mum. So, he called my mum and she was like ‘he had already paid his fees.’ But they found out this is what had happened and my mum sent the money to him to pay.”

Lady breaks up with man over cheating

Meanwhile, the man disclosed that his girlfriend broke up with him when she caught him cheating.

“She saw some messages on my phone and the messages were something I could not lie about. So, I had to admit and then she couldn’t take it any longer and she left.”

When asked if he was cheating on his ex-girlfriend, the young man admitted that it was 'just a fling'.

Even though they are no longer together, the young man said he and his ex-girlfriend are on good terms.

Netizens comment on man's love tales

Akwasi Botchway said:

“This guy's honesty and calm composure are great. He admitted right from the start that he was the bad one when he was asked about his last break-up.”

Naakorkor Addy wrote:

“He's not calm biaa...Curry nie🤣🤣.”

Abdulsalam Tokelade Khadeejah said:

“His composure says it all. Very calm somebody.”

Virtuous Abena Dzifa wrote:

“Bra Curry , I see you. Well meet at the KASA Project soon ✌️.”

Asare Baffour said:

“His composure says it all. Very calm.”

Jonah Mdalawachinyamata wrote:

“Probably, the girl who left him after spending money for school fees on her destroyed his heart and brain which are like keypad.”

Man gives mum's hospital money to girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady said her boyfriend gave her money meant for his mother's hospital bills to show his love for her.

However, the young woman still jilted the man despite the sacrifices her man made for her, with many outraged at his callous, unfeeling actions.

