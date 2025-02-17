Rapper Fameye made a touching post about embattled veteran rapper Okomfour Kwadee as concerns about his well-being continue to mount

Fameye dropped an old black-and-white picture of himself and Kwadee and in the caption, he wrote a touching message

Many people shared their views on the kind words Fameye wrote, while others made suggestions in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian rapper Fameye has called for prayers for embattled veteran rapper Okomfour Kwadee as videos of the latter take over social media raising concerns about his health.

Fameye solicits prayers for Okomfour Kwadee. Image Credit: @fameye_music and @hitz1039fm

Source: Instagram

Fameye prays for Okomfour Kwadee

Fameye took to his Instagram account to share an old, black-and-white picture of him and Okomfour Kwadee.

In the old picture, the two Ghanaian rappers were all smiles as they had each other's arms around each other while making the peace sign.

In the caption of Fameye's Instagram post, he noted that prayers were with the embattled rapper. He also noted that Okomfour Kwadee's songs were what kept him going.

Fameye, in his lovely message to Kwadee, noted that he was forever grateful for his songs and that in any situation his glory shone.

"Prayers are with you big Legend !! Your music keeps me going & Peter is forever grateful ❤️‍🩹In Any situation your glory shines ! "

Fameye heaped praises on Mmrante3 Yi Pe Mmaa hitmaker saying that despite his shortcomings, he was too much of a superstar.

The Very Soon crooner noted that God was not done with him and ended his message with the proverb saying that no one knew tomorrow.

"You are too much of a superstar, God is not done with you like they say no one knows tomorrow ❗️❗️Abom"

Reactions to Fameye's words to Okomfour Kwadee

Many people hailed Fameye for the touching post he made about Kwadee on his Instagram page, while others suggested that the embattled rapper needed money and help rather than prayers and sweet words.

Below are the opinions of social media users about Fameye's post about Okomfour Kwadee:

comedianwaris said:

"Abommmm."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

God bless u Peter😍😍😍😍.

yussifsterling said:

"Wow... Nice buh I was suggesting you put this guy on., he can be your songwriter as well. Imagine fusing the old-school x the new school.... You can do it bro."

smdebaber said:

"I really like what you’re doing."

director_bjee3 said:

"😊😊Awww Peter I have been waiting for this, and here’s it🙌🙌🙌 Okomfour is still in our thoughts."

smdebaber said:

"Am your number one fan in Upper West region which is Wa."

dineroishero1 said:

"God bless you bro. No weapon form against you shall prosper 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️."

Photos of Okomfour Kwadee

Okomfour Kwadee's current state raises concerns. Image Credit: Okomfour Kwadee

Source: Facebook

Kwadee blasts his mum

YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghanaian rapper Okomfour Kwadee's once-thriving music career may have declined due to his mother's influence.

A resurfaced video showed the former hiplife star expressing frustration over his mother’s interference in his life and career.

The emergence of this old footage followed growing calls for music industry stakeholders to support the Ghanaian rapper.

Many fans believed his struggles could have been avoided with the right guidance and assistance from those around him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh