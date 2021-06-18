Customs officials intercept 3 assault rifles hidden in a package at Tema Port

Customs officials at the Tema Port have intercepted three assault rifles

They were concealed in a consolidated cargo declared as containing personal effects and vehicles

They were detected yesterday, June 17, 2021, during checks on the consignment from the United States of America

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that some customs officials at the Tema Port have intercepted three assault rifles concealed in consolidated cargo declared as containing personal effects and vehicles.

According to a Graphic.com.gh report, the rifles are made up of a 10-millimetre Aero Survival Rifle, fitted with binoculars, an HK 416 semi-automatic rifle, and a 4 x 32 premium scope cross bolts dead silent rifle.

They were detected yesterday, June 17, 2021, during checks on the consignment from the United States of America.

The container had on board four vehicles and personal effects loaded in blue barrels, one of which was found to be holding the weapons.

No permit available

The principal revenue officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority in charge of the Golden Jubilee Car Park at the Tema Port, Cyril Ekahe, said the importation of the weapons contravened customs regulations.

He said the importers of the weapon were supposed to secure the necessary permits before bringing them into the country.

He said the diligence of the examination officer led to the detection of the weapons since the container scanners were usually not able to vividly determine nor isolate items in containers arriving at the ports

Arrest

An agent, Bernard Adjei Kwarteng, who processed the container for clearing has currently been arrested and is assisting in investigations.

A seizure notice has also been placed on the weapons and conveyed to the state warehouse facility at the port.

