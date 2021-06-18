Two Ghanaians have been awarded the second highest national order in France

Lillian Osae-Kwapong, former board chair of Alliance Francaise, and Mawuli Ababio, a Ghanaian business tycoon were recognised for their promotion of French culture and language

The French Ambassador to Ghana made the presentation on behalf of Emmanuel Macron

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

The French government has awarded two Ghanaians the country’s national order of merit—the second-highest national order in France.

They are Lillian Osae-Kwapong, former board chair of Alliance Francaise, and Mawuli Ababio, a Ghana business tycoon.

France awards two Ghanaians second highest national order. Photo Credit: France Embassy in Ghana

Source: Facebook

In an article sighted on Starrfm.com.gh, the award was in recognition of the duo’s illustrious efforts in promoting the learning of French and French interest around the world.

“Truth is that the national orders reflect the dynamism of society, by congratulating and rewarding citizens who have taken individual, innovative initiatives or have contributed to France’s influence in serving the community; they recognize the diversity of society, its cultures, origins, generations and different sectors of economic activity,” French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie AVÉ, who presented the awards on behalf of President Emmanuel Macron said.

French Ambassador describes man who slapped president as a moron

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Ann-Sophie Avé, has described the man who slapped French President Emmanuel Macron as a “moron”.

Speaking in an interview on Starr103.5FM and monitored by YEN.com.gh, Ave’ said the incident gave France an appalling image across the globe.

“France as a state has been struggling so much to promote solidarity and support for Africa economy, a slap from a moron whose IQ is under the sea level should not change the image of France, this incident has served a terrible image of France all over the world. This is quite unfair,” she told the Accra-based Radio Station.

The moronic slap

A man in a crowd of onlookers, Damien Tarel, slapped French President Emmanuel Macron in the face on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

The incident occurred on a walkabout in Southern France.

Images on social media showed Macron approach a barrier to greet a man who instead of shaking hands, slapped the 43-year-old across the face.

Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and moved Macron away from him.

Unfortunate incident

Macron, on the other hand, described the unfortunate incident as an affront to democracy and said it did not speak well of a citizen.

His office also did not respond to requests for comment on Tarel's courtroom remarks.

Tarel faced a charge of assault against a public official, an offence which carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a 45,000 euro fine.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen